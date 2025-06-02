Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted Her Late

In a drastic incident, a minor girl lost her life after she was brutally raped on May 26 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. But the plot emerges when her parents allege that after she was brought to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) they were denied entry and had to wait for hours before being admitted to the hospital.

It is the election year of Bihar and such brutal incidents in the state makes it a challenging one for the state government to have hold of the chair and trust of its people.

The PMCH has denied allegations and claims to respond to the case. The victim’s uncle said, ” When we brought her to PMCH on Saturday from another hospital, the emergency staff told us there were no beds available and sent us from one ward to another. After being turned away from multiple departments, we were finally directed to paediatrics. She remained inside the ambulance for several hours. It was only after some political leaders intervened that she was admitted around 5 pm. Sadly, she passed away the following morning.”

Congress Workers Intervened To The Brutality By PMCH

On Saturday afternoon, Congress workers, accompanied by the party’s Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram, reached Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as the minor girl continued to lie unattended in an ambulance.

A day later, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to express outrage over the case. Terming the incident in Muzaffarpur “deeply shameful,” Gandhi said the girl, who belonged to the Dalit community, might have survived had medical help been provided in time. He criticised the ruling dispensation for failing both in ensuring her safety and in providing urgent care, adding that the Congress would not remain silent until justice was served. He demanded strict action against both the perpetrator and those responsible for the delay in treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Indrashekhar Thakur, the medical superintendent at PMCH, denied any lapses on the part of the hospital. He stated that the girl was brought in by ambulance from Muzaffarpur at 1:23 pm on Saturday, and was initially referred to the ENT department for further care.

“I was on leave, but the acting superintendent was informed and immediately called the patient to the ENT department. Meanwhile, Congress workers arrived, leading to a crowd outside ENT. Our doctors examined her in the advanced life support ambulance itself, which was equipped with the necessary facilities. Besides an injury to her throat, she also had chest injuries and other injuries and had been sexually assaulted. So, by 3.43 pm, a quick decision was made to admit her to the gynaecology department, as ENT currently lacks an ICU facility,” he said.

The Tragic Incident Of Bihar:

The investigating police personnel said that the minor girl was sexually assaulted on May 26 in Muzaffarpur. The name of the accused is Rohit Kumar Sahni (30), who lured the victim from her home at 11 am with the promise of ‘Kurkure and Chocolate’. The investigation revealed that Rohit took the minor girl near an isolated pond where he brutally raped her and did not stop there. He slit her throat and stabbed her with a knife. The victim was recovered around 7pm in the evening. The cop revealed that Rohit was arrested the same night of the crime.

During the preliminary investigation, we learned that the accused has a history of such behaviour and a habitual tendency to harass girls. Two days before this incident, he attempted to assault another girl, but it was not reported to the police. We also found that he made social media reels to attract young girls,” the officer said.

The girl’s mother, who lives alone after losing her husband, said the man had come to their house under the pretext of selling fish. “I wasn’t well that morning and didn’t realise when my daughter stepped out. When I looked around for her later, she was missing. Someone later informed me that he had taken her on his bicycle around 11 am,” she recounted. According to her, the accused was a regular visitor in their village. It was only after the village head told her that the girl was found near a pond that she hurried to the spot along with the police.

