Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted Her Late

Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted Her Late

In a drastic incident, a minor girl lost her life after she was brutally raped on May 26 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. But the plot emerges when her parents allege that after she was brought to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) they were denied entry and had to wait for hours before being admitted to the hospital. 

Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted Her Late


It is the election year of Bihar and such brutal incidents in the state makes it a challenging one for the state government to have hold of the chair and trust of its people.

In a drastic incident, a minor girl lost her life after she was brutally raped on May 26 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. But the plot emerges when her parents allege that after she was brought to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) they were denied entry and had to wait for hours before being admitted to the hospital.

The PMCH has denied allegations and claims to respond to the case.  The victim’s uncle said, ” When we brought her to PMCH on Saturday from another hospital, the emergency staff told us there were no beds available and sent us from one ward to another. After being turned away from multiple departments, we were finally directed to paediatrics. She remained inside the ambulance for several hours. It was only after some political leaders intervened that she was admitted around 5 pm. Sadly, she passed away the following morning.”

Congress Workers Intervened To The Brutality By PMCH

On Saturday afternoon, Congress workers, accompanied by the party’s Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram, reached Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as the minor girl continued to lie unattended in an ambulance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A day later, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to express outrage over the case. Terming the incident in Muzaffarpur “deeply shameful,” Gandhi said the girl, who belonged to the Dalit community, might have survived had medical help been provided in time. He criticised the ruling dispensation for failing both in ensuring her safety and in providing urgent care, adding that the Congress would not remain silent until justice was served. He demanded strict action against both the perpetrator and those responsible for the delay in treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Indrashekhar Thakur, the medical superintendent at PMCH, denied any lapses on the part of the hospital. He stated that the girl was brought in by ambulance from Muzaffarpur at 1:23 pm on Saturday, and was initially referred to the ENT department for further care.

“I was on leave, but the acting superintendent was informed and immediately called the patient to the ENT department. Meanwhile, Congress workers arrived, leading to a crowd outside ENT. Our doctors examined her in the advanced life support ambulance itself, which was equipped with the necessary facilities. Besides an injury to her throat, she also had chest injuries and other injuries and had been sexually assaulted. So, by 3.43 pm, a quick decision was made to admit her to the gynaecology department, as ENT currently lacks an ICU facility,” he said.

The Tragic Incident Of Bihar:

The investigating police personnel said that the minor girl was sexually assaulted on May 26 in Muzaffarpur. The name of the accused is Rohit Kumar Sahni (30), who lured the victim from her home at 11 am with the promise of ‘Kurkure and Chocolate’.  The investigation revealed that Rohit took the minor girl near an isolated pond where he brutally raped her and did not stop there. He slit her throat and stabbed her with a knife.  The victim was recovered around 7pm in the evening.  The cop revealed that Rohit was arrested the same night of the crime.

During the preliminary investigation, we learned that the accused has a history of such behaviour and a habitual tendency to harass girls. Two days before this incident, he attempted to assault another girl, but it was not reported to the police. We also found that he made social media reels to attract young girls,” the officer said.

The girl’s mother, who lives alone after losing her husband, said the man had come to their house under the pretext of selling fish. “I wasn’t well that morning and didn’t realise when my daughter stepped out. When I looked around for her later, she was missing. Someone later informed me that he had taken her on his bicycle around 11 am,” she recounted. According to her, the accused was a regular visitor in their village. It was only after the village head told her that the girl was found near a pond that she hurried to the spot along with the police.

Must Read: After Operation Sindoor, Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi’s Sent Back, Amid Verification Exercise

Filed under

Minor Raped PMCH

newsx

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify
In a daring and unprecede

Operation Spider’s Web: Ukraine’s Covert Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia | Explained
newsx

Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted...
newsx

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores
In a closely watched pres

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski
In a dramatic twist in Po

Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify

Operation Spider’s Web: Ukraine’s Covert Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia | Explained

Operation Spider’s Web: Ukraine’s Covert Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia | Explained

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski

Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election

Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election

Entertainment

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino Twist

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave Of Nostalgia and Excitement

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement;

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth