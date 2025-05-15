Mir Yar Baloch Declares Balochistan’s Independence; Urges India to Host Embassy in New Delhi

Prominent Baloch writer and activist Mir Yar Baloch has declared the independence of Balochistan from Pakistan, calling for India to recognize the new republic and allow the establishment of a Baloch embassy in New Delhi.

In a dramatic and bold political move, prominent Baloch writer and activist Mir Yar Baloch has declared the independence of Balochistan from Pakistan, calling for India to recognize the new republic and allow the establishment of a Baloch embassy in New Delhi. His declaration, which came via posts on social media platform X, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Baloch independence movement and the Pakistani state.

This announcement was not just symbolic. According to Mir Yar Baloch, preparations are already underway to form a transitional government, with promises of inclusive representation—especially for Baloch women—and calls for international support.

“Let There Be Peacekeepers”: Appeal to the United Nations

In his announcement, Mir Yar Baloch urged the United Nations to immediately deploy peacekeeping forces to Balochistan, asking them to step in and stabilize the region. He also issued a firm demand for the Pakistani army to withdraw from Balochistan, which he described as an illegally occupied territory.

According to Baloch, the move to declare independence has deep support among the Baloch people, who have long suffered under what they describe as the oppressive and exploitative policies of the Pakistani military and state.

A Vision of Sovereignty: National Symbols, Anthem, and Capital

The Republic of Balochistan is not just an idea anymore. As Baloch’s statement emphasized, the emerging nation already has its own flag, parliament, official emblem, national anthem, and capital city—Kuwait.

In a symbolic moment during the broadcast, the national anthem of Balochistan was played, with patriotic music and visuals reflecting the spirit of a nation that seeks freedom and recognition on the global stage.

“The state ceremony of the independence government of Balochistan will take place soon,” Baloch announced.

“I invite the heads of state of our friendly countries to witness the national parade and bless us.”

Open Arms to India: Visa-on-Arrival and Call for Embassy

Reaffirming the friendly ties with India, Mir Yar Baloch announced a visa-on-arrival policy for Indian citizens, a move meant to signal the warmth and strategic depth of Balochistan’s commitment to partnership with New Delhi.

He also formally called on the Indian government to allow the establishment of a Baloch embassy in Delhi, a powerful diplomatic gesture that would, if accepted, mark a radical shift in South Asian geopolitics.

“The people of Balochistan demand an independent democratic state and control over our resources, cultural preservation, and self-governance,” Baloch said.

Analysts and Activists Weigh In

As part of NewsX’s special coverage, several prominent voices from the Baloch community joined the conversation. Among them were:

Razak Baloch, Secretary General of the Baloch American Congress

Ahmar Mustikhan, senior Baloch journalist and longtime independence advocate

Bilal Baloch, senior journalist reporting from Balochistan

Their discussion focused on the need for unity among Baloch factions, the urgent requirement for global support, and how India’s changing regional stance may offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Balochistan.

“Pakistan Will Never Let Go Easily”

During the broadcast, it was also noted that Pakistan is unlikely to give up Balochistan easily, with analysts pointing to the region’s massive wealth in natural resources as a primary reason. From gas reserves to minerals, Balochistan represents billions of dollars in economic interests for the Pakistani establishment.

But as tensions rise and the international spotlight shifts to Balochistan’s struggle, Mir Yar Baloch and his allies believe the momentum is on their side. The declaration of independence, along with a roadmap for governance and international diplomacy, marks a pivotal moment in South Asian history.