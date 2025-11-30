Mira Road Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape Attempt, Man Hits Back With Drugs Claim As Dramatic Video Surfaces Online

A dramatic and rather disputatious incident has taken place at Mira Road, giving a 30-year-old woman the chance to denounce a man for the attempted rape of her in a building in the wee hours of Thursday night. To the police, the woman said she was beaten up after the man invited her to his apartment and that too just to talk about the business opportunity.

She claimed to have put up a fight against the attacker and to have fled before rushing to the police station to make a complaint. On the other hand, the accused, who is a 35-year-old local guy, has strongly rejected the charges and at the same time given the authorities a counter-story.

He says the woman willingly came to his house and that she had taken drugs before, thus claiming that her account of the story is made up and is a result of the drug influence. This huge gap in the accounts given by the two sides has made it a tough situation for the investigators as they have to now do the evidence-based research to find out the real order of events.

Legal And Forensic Investigation Launched

The local police station, upon receiving the woman’s report, very quickly logged an offense against the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, among which were those related to the attempt at rape.







The first actions in the inquiry were the gathering of forensic evidence from the presumed scene of the crime and the retrieval of CCTV footage of the building’s premises, which could either support or disprove the claims of both parties. The woman was immediately referred for a medical examination so that any traces of physical violence or struggle could be recorded.

The same treatment was given to the accused, who was arrested for interrogation and then subjected to the obligatory medical tests, including a drug test, since his defense is built on the assertion of the woman’s intoxication or drunkenness. The police pointed out that a complete, unbiased investigation is in progress, with factual evidence assigned a higher priority than initial statements.

Counter-Allegations and Witness Search

The man’s assertion regarding the woman’s drug use is a very important factor that adds complexity to the situation. Investigators are following the leads related to the accused’s claim, mainly trying to find out what the woman was doing during the few hours before the incident and looking for any independent witnesses who might have seen her going in or out of the building or who could describe her behavior.

The police have stated that although drugs were present, a crime could still have been committed, but it does have a strong influence on the way the situation is interpreted and the credibility of the statements evaluated.

The proof required is still very high, and the investigators are slowly and carefully piecing together the whole picture using all the data available to them, including call records and text messages exchanged between the two people, before they decide whether to proceed with charges or grant an exoneration.

