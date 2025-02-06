Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: Both Pilots Are Safe

The aircraft, built by France’s Dassault Aviation, has been a key asset for the IAF, notably used during the Kargil War and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: Both Pilots Are Safe


A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during a routine training sortie. According to officials, both pilots ejected safely and are reported to be unharmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The aircraft, a multirole jet manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation, is a key component of the IAF’s fleet. First flown in 1978 and inducted into the French Air Force in 1984, the Mirage 2000 has seen action in several critical military operations, including the Kargil War and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. The aircraft’s proven reliability has made it a valuable asset for the IAF.

Following the crash, police and administrative officials quickly arrived at the site. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. Defence officials have stated that more details will be shared after further examination.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is the video:

The crash comes in the wake of similar incidents. On January 5, an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard crashed during routine training in Porbandar, Gujarat, resulting in the martyrdom of three crew members. In November 2024, a MiG-29 aircraft crashed near Agra due to a technical fault, though the pilot ejected safely. Additionally, a private helicopter had an accident in Uttarakhand in August 2024 while being transported for repairs.

The investigation into today’s crash is ongoing, with officials vowing to provide more information as soon as possible.

(More details will be updated)

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Deportation Of Indians In Shackles, Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament

Filed under

madhya pradesh Mirage 2000

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Congress Cannot Understand Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi Says In Rajya Sabha

‘Congress Cannot Understand Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’: PM Modi Says In Rajya Sabha

‘Surprised’ By Jadeja’s Selection: Badrinath Questions Allrounder’s Role In Champions Trophy

‘Surprised’ By Jadeja’s Selection: Badrinath Questions Allrounder’s Role In Champions Trophy

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Surendra Gadling, Jyoti Jagtap

Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Surendra Gadling, Jyoti Jagtap

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Deportation Of Indians In Shackles, Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Deportation Of Indians In Shackles, Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament

Understanding India’s New Tax Regime: Key Changes And Benefits In 2025

Understanding India’s New Tax Regime: Key Changes And Benefits In 2025

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Takes Theatres By Storm; Here’s How Twitter Reacted To It

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Nannies Give A New Breakthrough As They Identify The

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Ananya Birla Joins Beauty Race: Will Her Brand Challenge Isha Ambani’s Tira?

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox