Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: Both Pilots Are Safe

The aircraft, built by France’s Dassault Aviation, has been a key asset for the IAF, notably used during the Kargil War and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during a routine training sortie. According to officials, both pilots ejected safely and are reported to be unharmed.

The aircraft, a multirole jet manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation, is a key component of the IAF’s fleet. First flown in 1978 and inducted into the French Air Force in 1984, the Mirage 2000 has seen action in several critical military operations, including the Kargil War and the 2019 Balakot airstrike. The aircraft’s proven reliability has made it a valuable asset for the IAF.

Following the crash, police and administrative officials quickly arrived at the site. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. Defence officials have stated that more details will be shared after further examination.

The crash comes in the wake of similar incidents. On January 5, an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard crashed during routine training in Porbandar, Gujarat, resulting in the martyrdom of three crew members. In November 2024, a MiG-29 aircraft crashed near Agra due to a technical fault, though the pilot ejected safely. Additionally, a private helicopter had an accident in Uttarakhand in August 2024 while being transported for repairs.

The investigation into today’s crash is ongoing, with officials vowing to provide more information as soon as possible.

