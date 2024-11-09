‘Misguided People And Got Exposed’ UP CM Yogi Lashes Out On Congress-INDI Alliance

Yogi said that the Congress-INDI Alliance got exposed when they passed a resolution in the J&K assembly, to restore Article 370.

Referring to BJP’s victory in the Haryana assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Congress and its INDIA alliance partners misguided the people during the Lok Sabha elections “by spreading lies” and people have understood it now.

Addressing a gathering, he also lashed out at Congress and its INDIA alliance partners over the resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for restoration of special status.

“… The mandate of Haryana was a warning for the Congress-INDI Alliance. They misguided the people during the Lok Sabha elections by spreading lies. But now the people have understood that they are playing with the emotions of the people… The Congress-INDI Alliance got exposed when they passed a resolution in the J&K assembly, to restore Article 370,” he said.

The BJP could not perform to its expectations in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year with Samajwadi Party winning the maximum number of seats.

The Chief Minister said BR Ambedkar never wanted Article 370 to be a part of the Indian constitution.

“But Congress made it happen and the country had to pay the price for it by facing terrorism,” he said.

He said Kashmiri Pandits were forced to migrate. He added that Modi government abrogated Article 370 and is seeking to create a sense of security among people.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the third edition of National Book Trust (NBT) India’s Anushthan Gomti Book Festival 2024 in Lucknow.

The Gomti Book Festival is being organised at Lucknow’s River Front Park from November 9 to 17.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Election: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Using States As ATMs