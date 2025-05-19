‘Misrepresentation Of Facts’: Did India Inform Pakistan Before Commencing Operation Sindoor? MEA Denies Rahul Gandhi’s Claim That S. Jaishankar Warned Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has pushed back strongly against allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar of informing Pakistan in advance about Operation Sindoor.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has pushed back strongly against allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar of informing Pakistan in advance about Operation Sindoor.

Calling the claim a “misrepresentation of facts,” the MEA clarified on Sunday that Pakistan was only warned during the early stages of the operation—not beforehand.

In an official statement, the MEA’s External Publicity Division said, “We had warned Pakistan at the start which is clearly the early phase after Op Sindoor’s commencement.” The ministry added, “This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Sharp Criticism Sparks Controversy

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had sharply criticized Jaishankar over the matter. Responding to the Minister’s earlier remarks, Gandhi said, “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?”

Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. 1. Who authorised it?

2. ⁠How many aircraft did our airforce lose as a result? pic.twitter.com/KmawLLf4yW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2025

The Congress leader’s statement stirred up a political storm, with his party also joining the attack. The Kerala unit of the Congress shared a video clip of Jaishankar’s comments and demanded that the central government explain what had happened.

Before @ANI deletes the tweet, save the screenshot and please read the text carefully. @DrSJaishankar leaked the info to Pakistan about the strike. He is not worthy of staying as External Affairs Minister anymore.@narendramodi, ask him to resign and sack him today itself. We… pic.twitter.com/kyZSaLHFB1 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 16, 2025

Fact-Check Labels the Claim “False”

Amid the growing political heat, the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking wing stepped in to clarify. The unit stated that Jaishankar had been misquoted and that the viral social media posts spreading the allegation were misleading.

In its rebuttal, PIB said, “The social media post falsely implies from External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar’s statement that India informed Pakistan before the start of Operation Sindoor. EAM is being misquoted and he has not made this statement.”

The social media post falsely implies from External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar‘s statement that India informed Pakistan before the start of #OperationSindoor#PIBFactCheck: ▶️ EAM is being misquoted and he has not made this statement ▶️ Remain vigilant and avoid falling… pic.twitter.com/ox3QECwPrg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 15, 2025

What Was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in early May as a direct military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead—most of them tourists. As part of the operation, the Indian military destroyed nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the strikes, Pakistan attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. A ceasefire understanding was eventually reached between both countries on May 10, ending four days of intense confrontations.

While the political back-and-forth continues, the MEA remains firm in its stance that there was no breach in protocol or security. The ministry has maintained that Jaishankar’s words were taken out of context and used to spread a false narrative.