Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

Missing from 2002 electoral roll list? Learn how relative mapping, progeny linkage, and Form 6 can secure your voter registration during the SIR drive.

Over 52 lakh names deleted from Bihar’s voter list during Special Intensive Revision. (Photo: X/@CEOBihar via ANI)
Over 52 lakh names deleted from Bihar’s voter list during Special Intensive Revision. (Photo: X/@CEOBihar via ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 13:51 IST

Hundreds of complaints have been raised by several voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The month-long revision process in Delhi began on June 30 and will cover all eligible voters aged 18 and above until July 29. According to reports, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, and the final list will be released by October 7. 

What to Do If Your Name is Not on the 2002 SIR List

Voters must cross-verify and map their current data with the historical electoral rolls during this drive. If an elector’s name appears on the current 2025 electoral roll but is absent from the 2002 SIR list, they are required to link their profile to a maternal or paternal relative whose name is successfully verified on the 2002 list. Alternatively, they can register as new voters using Form 6 during the upcoming claims and objections phase.

You Might Be Interested In

What If Your Parents’ Names Are Also Missing from the 2002 List?

If your parents’ names are also missing from the 2002 list, election officials have clarified that you can map your relationship to any paternal or maternal relative (such as a parent’s sibling/your aunt or uncle) who is verified on that historical list. Furthermore, this verified relative can be registered anywhere in India, not just in Delhi.  Officials have emphasized that no supporting documents proving the relationship are required when submitting the initial enumeration form. However, if an elector receives a formal notice for additional verification later on, they will need to produce one of the 12 identity documents approved by the Election Commission

When Will the Claims and Objections Window Open?

The claims and objections window will officially open following the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 5, running until September 4. During this one-month window, voters can formally submit Form 6 along with a mandatory declaration form and an approved supporting document. 

How to Fill Out the SIR Enumeration Form 

The booth-level workers (BLOs) are currently visiting households across Delhi to distribute forms. 

  • Verify Pre-filled Info: Check the voter’s name, EPIC number, address, Assembly constituency, part number, serial number and photograph on the form given by the Booth Level Officer.

  • Fill Missing Data: Add date of birth, mobile number, and Aadhaar number,(optional).

  • Family Details: Provide the names and Voter ID numbers of your parents or spouse.

  • Link to Past Records: Fill in your details (or your parents/grandparents’ details) as they appeared in the Delhi electoral rolls (2002 rolls) to establish family linkage.

  • Sign & Submit: Sign the form and hand it back to the BLO. An adult member of the household may sign on behalf of other members.

Can Sir Form be Filled Online?

Yes, the SIR form can be downloaded from the Election Commission’s website or the ECINET application. On the Voter Service Portal, after logging in with their mobile number or EPIC number, electors need to select the option to fill the enumeration form.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help
Tags: Delhi SIR voter list missing nameDelhi voter list relative mappingForm 6 Delhi electoral roll revisionSpecial Intensive Revision Delhi 2026

RELATED News

7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested

From Udgir to the Himalayas: Dr. Kiran Vemuri Conquers Mera Peak Against All Odds

How Bihar Police Officer’s Timely Help Saved Stranded Student’s Exam Day|Watch

Second Vande Bharat Overnight Sleeper Arrives in Bengaluru For Trials: Check Route, Stations, Ticket Price

LATEST NEWS

Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

Alpha Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s YRF Spy Film Sees Slow Pre-Sales Ahead of Release, Opening Day Forecast Drops

Why Are Vedanta’s Demerged Stocks Rallying Today? Iron & Steel Jumps Up to 10%; Oil & Gas, Power Hit Record Highs

Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster Online

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List

How Did Donald Trump Make Over $2.2 Billion in 2025? Here’s What His Financial Disclosure Reveals

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

Second Vande Bharat Overnight Sleeper Arrives in Bengaluru For Trials: Check Route, Stations, Ticket Price

Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help
Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help
Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help
Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

QUICK LINKS