Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

Hundreds of complaints have been raised by several voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The month-long revision process in Delhi began on June 30 and will cover all eligible voters aged 18 and above until July 29. According to reports, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, and the final list will be released by October 7.

What to Do If Your Name is Not on the 2002 SIR List

Voters must cross-verify and map their current data with the historical electoral rolls during this drive. If an elector’s name appears on the current 2025 electoral roll but is absent from the 2002 SIR list, they are required to link their profile to a maternal or paternal relative whose name is successfully verified on the 2002 list. Alternatively, they can register as new voters using Form 6 during the upcoming claims and objections phase.

What If Your Parents’ Names Are Also Missing from the 2002 List?

If your parents’ names are also missing from the 2002 list, election officials have clarified that you can map your relationship to any paternal or maternal relative (such as a parent’s sibling/your aunt or uncle) who is verified on that historical list. Furthermore, this verified relative can be registered anywhere in India, not just in Delhi. Officials have emphasized that no supporting documents proving the relationship are required when submitting the initial enumeration form. However, if an elector receives a formal notice for additional verification later on, they will need to produce one of the 12 identity documents approved by the Election Commission

When Will the Claims and Objections Window Open?

The claims and objections window will officially open following the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 5, running until September 4. During this one-month window, voters can formally submit Form 6 along with a mandatory declaration form and an approved supporting document.

How to Fill Out the SIR Enumeration Form

The booth-level workers (BLOs) are currently visiting households across Delhi to distribute forms.

Verify Pre-filled Info: Check the voter’s name, EPIC number, address, Assembly constituency, part number, serial number and photograph on the form given by the Booth Level Officer.

Fill Missing Data: Add date of birth, mobile number, and Aadhaar number,(optional).

Family Details: Provide the names and Voter ID numbers of your parents or spouse.

Link to Past Records: Fill in your details (or your parents/grandparents’ details) as they appeared in the Delhi electoral rolls (2002 rolls) to establish family linkage.

Sign & Submit: Sign the form and hand it back to the BLO. An adult member of the household may sign on behalf of other members.

Can Sir Form be Filled Online?

Yes, the SIR form can be downloaded from the Election Commission’s website or the ECINET application. On the Voter Service Portal, after logging in with their mobile number or EPIC number, electors need to select the option to fill the enumeration form.