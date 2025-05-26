‘Mission Will Succeed’: Indian Air Force Officer Shubhanshu Shukla Goes Into Quarantine Ahead of Space Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has officially entered quarantine as he prepares for his historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS). He is set to blast off on June 8 as part of the international Axiom Mission 4

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has officially entered quarantine as he prepares for his historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS). He is set to blast off on June 8 as part of the international Axiom Mission 4, which will send astronauts from four different countries to space for a two-week mission.

“Fully Confident the Mission Will Succeed”: Shukla

Before heading into quarantine, Shukla expressed strong confidence in the mission’s success.

“I’m fully confident that the mission will be a success,” he said, sharing his excitement about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Shukla was selected for the mission under a key agreement between NASA and ISRO, which allows Indian astronauts to collaborate on international space programs.

A Global Crew on Axiom Mission 4

The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) will carry a team of four astronauts representing four different countries, including India. All four astronauts will live and work on the ISS for 14 days, conducting research and technical experiments that are expected to benefit future space exploration and Earth-based technology.

This mission is being coordinated by Axiom Space, a private space company working closely with NASA. It marks another major step in opening up space to more international collaboration and private sector involvement.

A Proud Moment for India

Shukla’s inclusion in this mission is a major milestone for India’s growing presence in the global space community. While ISRO has made big headlines with missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, this collaboration with NASA highlights how Indian talent is now being recognized on the world’s biggest space platforms.

Shukla’s journey to space will not only be a personal achievement but also a proud moment for the Indian Air Force and the entire country.