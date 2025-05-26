Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Mission Will Succeed’: Indian Air Force Officer Shubhanshu Shukla Goes Into Quarantine Ahead of Space Mission

‘Mission Will Succeed’: Indian Air Force Officer Shubhanshu Shukla Goes Into Quarantine Ahead of Space Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has officially entered quarantine as he prepares for his historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS). He is set to blast off on June 8 as part of the international Axiom Mission 4

‘Mission Will Succeed’: Indian Air Force Officer Shubhanshu Shukla Goes Into Quarantine Ahead of Space Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has officially entered quarantine as he prepares for his historic journey to the ISS


Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force has officially entered quarantine as he prepares for his historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS). He is set to blast off on June 8 as part of the international Axiom Mission 4, which will send astronauts from four different countries to space for a two-week mission.

“Fully Confident the Mission Will Succeed”: Shukla

Before heading into quarantine, Shukla expressed strong confidence in the mission’s success.
“I’m fully confident that the mission will be a success,” he said, sharing his excitement about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Shukla was selected for the mission under a key agreement between NASA and ISRO, which allows Indian astronauts to collaborate on international space programs.

A Global Crew on Axiom Mission 4

The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) will carry a team of four astronauts representing four different countries, including India. All four astronauts will live and work on the ISS for 14 days, conducting research and technical experiments that are expected to benefit future space exploration and Earth-based technology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This mission is being coordinated by Axiom Space, a private space company working closely with NASA. It marks another major step in opening up space to more international collaboration and private sector involvement.

A Proud Moment for India

Shukla’s inclusion in this mission is a major milestone for India’s growing presence in the global space community. While ISRO has made big headlines with missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, this collaboration with NASA highlights how Indian talent is now being recognized on the world’s biggest space platforms.

Shukla’s journey to space will not only be a personal achievement but also a proud moment for the Indian Air Force and the entire country.

ALSO READ: What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? All You Need To Know About The 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations

Filed under

international space station Shubhanshu Shukla

newsx

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts As Heavy Downpour Disrupts City; Earliest Monsoon...
In a major political deve

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader
newsx

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings
A 28-year-old American-Ge

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails
A fiery on-air debate ove

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...
Trump announced a delay i

Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs Until July 9 After Call With European Commission President Ursula...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts As Heavy Downpour Disrupts City; Earliest Monsoon Onset In 35 Years

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts As Heavy Downpour Disrupts City; Earliest Monsoon...

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

18 Suspended BJP MLAs Reinstated In Karnataka Assembly By Speaker U T Khader

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

Somvati Amavasya 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip In Ganga At Haridwar For Ancestral Blessings

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

American Charged in Alleged Plot To Attack US Embassy Office in Israel Using Molotov Cocktails

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra | Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future Sparks Heated TV Debate Between Suresh Raina And Aakash Chopra |...

Entertainment

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In Audience, Fans Say, ‘He Was High ASF’

Justin Bieber Gets Steamy With SZA Live On Stage With Wife Hailey Bieber Present In

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding Rehearsal Leaked

How Did Demi Lovato And Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes First Meet? Singer’s Pictures From Her Wedding

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season