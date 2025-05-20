Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mizoram Breaks Record, Becomes India’s First Fully Literate State

Mizoram Breaks Record, Becomes India’s First Fully Literate State

Mizoram etched its name in the history of India’s educational journey by becoming the first state in the country to achieve full literacy.

Mizoram Breaks Record, Becomes India’s First Fully Literate State


Mizoram etched its name in the history of India’s educational journey by becoming the first state in the country to achieve full literacy. The landmark announcement was made by Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Shri Lalduhoma, during a special function at Mizoram University in Aizawl.

The declaration event was graced by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, along with state education minister Dr. Vanlalthlana and other senior dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary of Mizoram, Shri Khilli Ram Meena, and Special Secretary, School Education, Shri David Lalthantluanga.

From High Literacy to Complete Literacy

Mizoram, since attaining statehood in 1987, has consistently ranked among the top states in India in terms of literacy. As per the 2011 Census, the state’s literacy rate stood at 91.33%, third highest in the country. However, it was the implementation of the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram that bridged the remaining gap.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A comprehensive door-to-door survey conducted in mid-2023 identified 3,026 non-literate individuals across the state. Through the coordinated efforts of local volunteers and educators, over 1,600 of these individuals were enrolled in learning programmes. As a result, the state surpassed the 95% literacy benchmark that qualifies as full literacy under the Ministry of Education’s definition. According to the PFLS survey 2023–24, Mizoram’s literacy rate now stands at an impressive 98.20%.

A key highlight of this achievement is the contribution of 292 volunteer teachers, many of whom were students, CRCCs, and educators. Their commitment, rooted in the spirit of Kartavya Bodh and Mizo community values, was central to the campaign’s success.

ULLAS – A Nationwide Literacy Drive

The ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, a centrally sponsored scheme launched in 2022, has played a transformative role. Targeted at adults aged 15 and above who missed formal schooling, the scheme includes foundational literacy, critical life skills, vocational training, and continuing education. It is fully volunteer-driven and aligns with the goals of NEP 2020.

Nationally, the ULLAS initiative has reached more than 2.37 crore learners, supported by over 40 lakh volunteer teachers registered on its mobile app. Previously, on 24th June 2024, Ladakh was the first administrative unit to achieve full literacy status.

Must Read: India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Paused, Not Over: Envoy Calls For Global Coalition Against Terror

Filed under

100 Percent Literate State MIzoram

The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
BJP-led Delhi government

Delhi to Install 32 Real-Time Monitoring Stations to Track Yamuna Pollution as Clean-Up Gains Momentum...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand