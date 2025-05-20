Mizoram Breaks Record, Becomes India’s First Fully Literate State

Mizoram etched its name in the history of India’s educational journey by becoming the first state in the country to achieve full literacy.

Mizoram etched its name in the history of India’s educational journey by becoming the first state in the country to achieve full literacy. The landmark announcement was made by Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Shri Lalduhoma, during a special function at Mizoram University in Aizawl.

The declaration event was graced by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, along with state education minister Dr. Vanlalthlana and other senior dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary of Mizoram, Shri Khilli Ram Meena, and Special Secretary, School Education, Shri David Lalthantluanga.

From High Literacy to Complete Literacy

Mizoram, since attaining statehood in 1987, has consistently ranked among the top states in India in terms of literacy. As per the 2011 Census, the state’s literacy rate stood at 91.33%, third highest in the country. However, it was the implementation of the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram that bridged the remaining gap.

A comprehensive door-to-door survey conducted in mid-2023 identified 3,026 non-literate individuals across the state. Through the coordinated efforts of local volunteers and educators, over 1,600 of these individuals were enrolled in learning programmes. As a result, the state surpassed the 95% literacy benchmark that qualifies as full literacy under the Ministry of Education’s definition. According to the PFLS survey 2023–24, Mizoram’s literacy rate now stands at an impressive 98.20%.

A key highlight of this achievement is the contribution of 292 volunteer teachers, many of whom were students, CRCCs, and educators. Their commitment, rooted in the spirit of Kartavya Bodh and Mizo community values, was central to the campaign’s success.

ULLAS – A Nationwide Literacy Drive

The ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme, a centrally sponsored scheme launched in 2022, has played a transformative role. Targeted at adults aged 15 and above who missed formal schooling, the scheme includes foundational literacy, critical life skills, vocational training, and continuing education. It is fully volunteer-driven and aligns with the goals of NEP 2020.

Nationally, the ULLAS initiative has reached more than 2.37 crore learners, supported by over 40 lakh volunteer teachers registered on its mobile app. Previously, on 24th June 2024, Ladakh was the first administrative unit to achieve full literacy status.

