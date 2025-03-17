Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Urges For ‘Peace Bonus’ To Recognize State’s Efforts In Maintaining Harmony

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Urges For ‘Peace Bonus’ To Recognize State’s Efforts In Maintaining Harmony

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss crucial issues affecting the state, including his demand for a "peace bonus."

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Urges For ‘Peace Bonus’ To Recognize State’s Efforts In Maintaining Harmony

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Urges For 'Peace Bonus' To Recognize State's Efforts In Maintaining Harmony


Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss crucial issues affecting the state, including his demand for a “peace bonus.” He highlighted the fact that Mizoram does not receive security-related expenditure (SRE) despite maintaining peace, which places the state at a disadvantage.

Appeal for Central Support

During the discussion, Lalduhoma underscored the need for sustained support from the central government, particularly in addressing the welfare of approximately 41,000 displaced individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. These individuals require essential resources such as food, shelter, and education, posing a significant challenge to Mizoram’s limited resources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also brought attention to the poor internet connectivity in the state, which has created obstacles in implementing new criminal laws. Urging the Ministry of Communication and IT to take action, he stated, “The main challenge in implementing the new criminal laws in Mizoram is poor internet connectivity. The Ministry of Communication and IT must introduce a scheme to resolve this issue immediately.”

Highlighting the strain of accommodating displaced populations, he added, “We have around 41,000 displaced people from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. Providing them with food, shelter, and education is a major strain on our limited resources. We need continuous support from the Centre. Additionally, with our long international border, we require more immigration checkpoints.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Need for Law Enforcement Resources

Lalduhoma also raised concerns about the inadequate resources within the police department. He pointed out a severe shortage of personnel, lack of vehicles, and insufficient funding, which have hindered law enforcement efforts in the state.

Further expressing his concerns over Mizoram being excluded from SRE benefits, he said, “Other states receive security-related expenditure (SRE), but Mizoram is denied this because we are the most peaceful state in the country. So, being the most peaceful state in the country means you become a loser. So peace doesn’t pay. Peace doesn’t have dividends. So I will request the Home Ministry; if they cannot extend the SRE facility to us, then at least we should be given a peace bonus so that it will be a good example for other states that peace pays.”

By advocating for a peace bonus, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding Mizoram’s efforts in maintaining harmony. He asserted that incentivizing peaceful governance would encourage other states to follow the same path.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter Of Terrorism’

 

 

Filed under

amit shah Lalduhoma Ministry of Communication MIzoram Mizoram CM

newsx

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day
newsx

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It...
To ensure women's safety

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing...
Srikanth Bolla, an inspir

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge
New Zealand Prime Ministe

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country
newsx

Monterrey Claims Controversial 3-1 Victory Over Pumas As Sergio Ramos Sees Red
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It Separatist

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It...

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing Squads

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing...

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

Entertainment

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips