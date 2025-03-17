Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Urges For ‘Peace Bonus’ To Recognize State’s Efforts In Maintaining Harmony

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss crucial issues affecting the state, including his demand for a “peace bonus.” He highlighted the fact that Mizoram does not receive security-related expenditure (SRE) despite maintaining peace, which places the state at a disadvantage.

Appeal for Central Support

During the discussion, Lalduhoma underscored the need for sustained support from the central government, particularly in addressing the welfare of approximately 41,000 displaced individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. These individuals require essential resources such as food, shelter, and education, posing a significant challenge to Mizoram’s limited resources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also brought attention to the poor internet connectivity in the state, which has created obstacles in implementing new criminal laws. Urging the Ministry of Communication and IT to take action, he stated, “The main challenge in implementing the new criminal laws in Mizoram is poor internet connectivity. The Ministry of Communication and IT must introduce a scheme to resolve this issue immediately.”

Highlighting the strain of accommodating displaced populations, he added, “We have around 41,000 displaced people from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. Providing them with food, shelter, and education is a major strain on our limited resources. We need continuous support from the Centre. Additionally, with our long international border, we require more immigration checkpoints.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Need for Law Enforcement Resources

Lalduhoma also raised concerns about the inadequate resources within the police department. He pointed out a severe shortage of personnel, lack of vehicles, and insufficient funding, which have hindered law enforcement efforts in the state.

Further expressing his concerns over Mizoram being excluded from SRE benefits, he said, “Other states receive security-related expenditure (SRE), but Mizoram is denied this because we are the most peaceful state in the country. So, being the most peaceful state in the country means you become a loser. So peace doesn’t pay. Peace doesn’t have dividends. So I will request the Home Ministry; if they cannot extend the SRE facility to us, then at least we should be given a peace bonus so that it will be a good example for other states that peace pays.”

By advocating for a peace bonus, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding Mizoram’s efforts in maintaining harmony. He asserted that incentivizing peaceful governance would encourage other states to follow the same path.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Gives A Strong Message To Pakistan On Lex Fridman Podcast, Calls It ‘Epicenter Of Terrorism’