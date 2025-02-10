Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash

A political controversy has erupted in Mizoram following the state government’s proposal to hand over Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), has strongly objected to the move, vowing to prevent the transfer at all costs.

Opposition Voices Concerns Over Airport Transfer

On Saturday, a group of MNF legislators, led by Lalchhandama Ralte, the Leader of Opposition, visited Lengpui Airport to express their opposition to the government’s decision. Ralte criticized the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-led government, which had proposed the handover shortly after taking office in December 2023.

“When the ZPM assumed power, one of Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s first acts was to propose handing over the airport to the IAF, which is nothing short of shameful,” Ralte told reporters, as reported by The Times of India. He further emphasized that previous governments, including the Congress and MNF, had faced financial challenges but worked hard to establish and maintain the airport.

“Lal Thanhawla (Congress) and Zoramthanga (MNF) successfully retained control of the airport despite financial difficulties. This clearly shows the ZPM government’s financial failure,” Ralte added.

The Potential Impact on Mizoram’s Economy

Ralte raised concerns about the strategic implications of the airport’s transfer to the IAF, pointing out that several IAF-controlled airports across India prioritize military operations over commercial flights. Examples include Pune, Tezpur, Bagdogra, and Srinagar. Given Mizoram’s proximity to China, he warned that Lengpui Airport could potentially become a jet fighter base, leading to restricted airspace and limited commercial flight schedules.

“The frequent fighter jet flights and airspace limitations could severely affect Mizoram’s economic growth and connectivity,” Ralte cautioned.

Furthermore, the MNF leader raised concerns about noise pollution caused by military aircraft, which could disrupt daily life in Aizawl and surrounding areas. He also warned that in times of conflict, Lengpui and its vicinity could become high-priority military targets.

Expansion Plans in Jeopardy

Ralte also highlighted that the MNF had previously proposed expanding Lengpui Airport. The proposal included plans for a second runway, with a detailed project report submitted to the Central government. The MNF envisioned transforming the airport into an international hub, especially in line with India’s Act East Policy.

“Handing over the airport to the IAF will derail any chances of expanding Lengpui Airport into an international gateway,” Ralte added.

Civil Society Joins the Opposition

The controversial proposal has also drawn criticism from civil society groups. The NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), a coalition of major civil society and student organizations, met with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday to express their concerns. In a statement, the NGOCC called on the ZPM government to consider alternatives to handing the airport over to the IAF and emphasized the importance of maintaining its civilian control.

A Growing Political Storm in Mizoram

The debate over the Lengpui Airport handover has sparked a political storm in Mizoram, with the opposition firmly opposed to the move, fearing long-term economic and security risks. As the state government faces mounting pressure, the MNF has pledged to prevent the transfer, with significant consequences expected if the airport is taken over by the IAF.

