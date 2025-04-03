Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with DMK MLAs, wore black ribbons in the state assembly on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently passed in the Lok Sabha.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with DMK MLAs, wore black ribbons in the state assembly on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently passed in the Lok Sabha.

Stalin strongly opposed the bill, calling it unjust and detrimental to minority rights. He announced that the DMK will challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court, reaffirming the party’s commitment to protecting religious and community rights.

“The bill is against the principles of secularism and equality. We will not remain silent and will take legal action to fight this injustice,” Stalin said during the assembly session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked nationwide debates, with opposition parties accusing the ruling NDA of pushing laws that allegedly undermine minority rights. DMK’s protest in the Tamil Nadu assembly signals a broader opposition to the bill, which could see further legal and political battles ahead.

