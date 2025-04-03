MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with DMK MLAs, wore black ribbons in the state assembly on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently passed in the Lok Sabha.

Stalin strongly opposed the bill, calling it unjust and detrimental to minority rights. He announced that the DMK will challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court, reaffirming the party’s commitment to protecting religious and community rights.

“The bill is against the principles of secularism and equality. We will not remain silent and will take legal action to fight this injustice,” Stalin said during the assembly session.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and DMK MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly wear black ribbons against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha. The CM says, "DMK will approach the Supreme Court on this Waqf Amendment Bill."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked nationwide debates, with opposition parties accusing the ruling NDA of pushing laws that allegedly undermine minority rights. DMK’s protest in the Tamil Nadu assembly signals a broader opposition to the bill, which could see further legal and political battles ahead.

