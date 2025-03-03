MK Stalin Asks Newlyweds In Tamil Nadu To Have Babies Immediately To Counter Delimitation From Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on newlyweds in the state to have children immediately, citing concerns over the potential political consequences of the Centre’s proposed delimitation based on population. His appeal comes amid fears that the state’s political representation in Parliament may be adversely affected by the Centre’s decision to conduct delimitation after 2026.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stalin’s Urgent Appeal to Newlyweds

During a recent address, MK Stalin emphasized the shift in demographic trends, stating that while the state previously advocated for family planning and delaying childbirth, the changing political landscape now required a more urgent approach. “So I won’t say take your time, but immediately have your baby,” Stalin remarked, urging newlyweds to start their families right away to prevent a reduction in Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament.

Delimitation and Its Potential Impact on Tamil Nadu

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries to reflect changes in population. Stalin expressed concerns that the upcoming delimitation exercise, likely set to take place after 2026, would disproportionately affect southern states like Tamil Nadu. According to Stalin, the population-based delimitation would result in a lesser say for southern states in Parliament, despite their significant contributions to India’s GDP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

All-Party Meeting on Delimitation

In response to these concerns, Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the matter and formulate a unified stance on the issue. He urged all political parties, including opposition groups, to set aside personal differences and come together to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights. “Please set aside ego and join the meeting. This is a critical issue for Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said, emphasizing the importance of collective action.

Why Tamil Nadu is Concerned About Delimitation

The DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu is firmly against the Centre’s proposed delimitation, fearing it would weaken the political power of southern states. Stalin highlighted that states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented family planning measures and witnessed slower population growth, could lose out on representation as compared to northern states with higher populations. This, he believes, would be detrimental to the state’s political and economic standing.

Call for Family Planning and Tamil Identity

In addition to urging newlyweds to start families, Stalin also emphasized the importance of maintaining Tamil cultural identity, encouraging parents to give their children meaningful Tamil names. “Earlier, we focused on family planning, but we find ourselves in this situation now. Let us ensure that our future generation is rooted in our rich cultural heritage,” he added during an event at Nagapattinam.