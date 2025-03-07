Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  • MK Stalin Calls For Immediate Action To Release Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Sri Lanka

MK Stalin Calls For Immediate Action To Release Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Union Government to take immediate action for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats, which were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Union Government to take immediate action for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats, which were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. In a post on X, Stalin emphasized the importance of taking swift diplomatic measures to prevent further arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka.

In his letter to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Stalin called for urgent intervention to resolve the issue, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen in the region. The Chief Minister reiterated the need for robust diplomatic steps to ensure the safety and livelihood of Indian fishermen, who have been frequently targeted by Sri Lankan authorities.

Stalin’s call for action comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay area, with the Sri Lankan Navy often detaining them for alleged fishing violations. The Chief Minister’s appeal underscores the urgency of addressing the issue and safeguarding the rights of Indian fishermen.

In his message, Stalin also urged for stronger efforts to resolve the matter through diplomatic channels to prevent any future incidents of this nature.

