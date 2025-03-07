MK Stalin Calls For Immediate Action To Release Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Union Government to take immediate action for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats, which were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Union Government to take immediate action for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats, which were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. In a post on X, Stalin emphasized the importance of taking swift diplomatic measures to prevent further arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka.

In his letter to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Stalin called for urgent intervention to resolve the issue, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen in the region. The Chief Minister reiterated the need for robust diplomatic steps to ensure the safety and livelihood of Indian fishermen, who have been frequently targeted by Sri Lankan authorities.

இலங்கைக் கடற்படையினரால் கைது செய்யப்பட்ட தமிழக மீனவர்களையும், அவர்களது மீன்பிடிப் படகுகளையும் விடுவிக்க உடனடி நடவடிக்கைகளை மேற்கொள்ள வலியுறுத்தியும் இந்திய மீனவர்கள் மேலும் கைது செய்யப்படுவதை தடுத்திடுவதற்கு தேவையான அனைத்து தூதரக வழிமுறைகளையும் மேற்கொள்ள வலியுறுத்தியும்… pic.twitter.com/JEbQsGFPps — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) March 7, 2025

Stalin’s call for action comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay area, with the Sri Lankan Navy often detaining them for alleged fishing violations. The Chief Minister’s appeal underscores the urgency of addressing the issue and safeguarding the rights of Indian fishermen.

In his message, Stalin also urged for stronger efforts to resolve the matter through diplomatic channels to prevent any future incidents of this nature.

