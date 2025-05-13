MK Stalin, Palanisamy Clash Over Pollachi Verdict: Kanimozhi Slams AIADMK Inaction

The recent verdict in the 2019 Pollachi sexual abuse case has reignited political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) trading barbs over law and order in the state. DMK MP Kanimozhi stepped in to defend Stalin, accusing the AIADMK of shielding the accused when the case first came to light.

On Tuesday, the Coimbatore Mahila Court sentenced nine accused, including an AIADMK office bearer, to life imprisonment in connection with the high-profile sexual abuse case that shocked the state in 2019. The case involved eight women victims and led to massive public outrage at the time.

Following the verdict, Stalin took to social media platform X to welcome the judgment while taking a swipe at those who allegedly tried to protect the culprits. “Justice has been served for the atrocities committed by criminals, including the evil AIADMK office bearer. Those ‘sirs’ who tried to protect the tent, which also included an AIADMK culprit, should hang their heads in shame,” he wrote.

Palanisamy questioned Stalin

In a sharp retort, Opposition leader Edappadi K Palanisamy questioned Stalin’s moral authority and reminded the public that it was under his AIADMK government that the case was handed over to the CBI. “No attempt was made to protect the accused. I neutrally ordered a CBI inquiry. Don’t bring in your ‘sticker’ politics,” EPS posted on X.

He further attacked the ruling DMK for failing to act against party-linked individuals in other sexual assault cases, including the Anna University incident involving Minister and Deputy Mayor. “You should hang in shame for protecting your own,” he added.

Responding to the AIADMK leader, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi came out in support of CM Stalin, asserting that it was the AIADMK which delayed registering a case during the initial days of the Pollachi scandal. “They didn’t register a case. They were busy protecting the perpetrators. It was only after intense pressure from the media and Opposition that a case was filed and later transferred to the CBI,” she said.

Kanimozhi praised Stalin’s impartial approach to justice. “People trust MK Stalin today because he takes action irrespective of political affiliations,” she added.

The political fallout comes amidst celebrations by DMK supporters in Pollachi, who hailed the court’s verdict, distributed sweets, and raised slogans condemning the AIADMK, even holding up photos of one of the convicted alongside senior AIADMK leaders.

