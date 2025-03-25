Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
MK Stalin Questions AIADMK’s CAA Stand, Vows To Defend Tamil Nadu’s Minorities

Stalin asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has stood as a bastion of protection for Muslims against political threats like the CAA.

MK Stalin Questions AIADMK’s CAA Stand, Vows To Defend Tamil Nadu’s Minorities

MK Stalin


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday reaffirmed his party’s commitment to safeguarding minority rights, particularly of the Muslim community, while taking a strong stance against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking at an Iftar party hosted by the DMK’s minority wing in Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur, Stalin criticized the opposition AIADMK for supporting the controversial legislation.

Stalin asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has stood as a bastion of protection for Muslims against political threats like the CAA. He reiterated that the party had voted against the law when it was introduced, emphasizing that it was against the interests of the Muslim community.

DMK’s protest against CAA

“When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced, the DMK voted against it because it discriminated against Muslims. But the AIADMK MPs supported it,” PTI quoted Stalin as saying. The Tamil Nadu CM also called out AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for what he termed as ‘betrayal’ of the Muslim community. He pointed out that despite Palaniswami’s past support for the CAA, he recently attended an Iftar event without acknowledging the concerns of the minorities.

“Palaniswami had then said that not a single Muslim would be affected by CAA. Minorities will never forget or forgive him for this betrayal. After going against Muslims during a crisis, he now participates in an Iftar without guilt or shame,” Stalin remarked. With Tamil Nadu set to go to the polls next year, the ruling DMK is aiming to consolidate its support base, particularly among the state’s minorities, while taking on the AIADMK.

Stalin Unites Opposition CMs Against Delimitation

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the crucial delimitation of constituencies scheduled for next year, Stalin also spearheaded efforts to bring together opposition leaders on the delimitation issue. On Saturday, he hosted a high-profile meeting in Chennai, attended by chief ministers and senior leaders from multiple states.

Describing the meeting as a historic moment, Stalin said, “This day will be etched in history. We are united in our commitment to fair delimitation.” The event saw the participation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and Indian Union Muslim League Kerala general secretary PMA Salam, among others.

The meeting marked a major step in forming a unified opposition stance against delimitation, which is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the electoral landscape of Tamil Nadu and other states. With the elections approaching, Stalin’s push against CAA and delimitation aims to strengthen the DMK’s position while rallying opposition forces on key political issues.

'Patriarchal And Misogynistic': Delhi High Court Takes A firm Stand On Argument on Age in Marriage

mk stalin MK Stalin delimitation

newsx

Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
U.S.-India trade talks in

India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Ahead Of Tariff Deadline; High-Level U.S. Delegation Set To Visit
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Ticket Booking, Prices & Availability–All You Need to Know
newsx

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation
Trump officials mistakenl

Trump Officials' Security Breach Reveals How Vance-Hegseth Clashed Over Yemen Strikes: Check The Texts
Big Relief for Small Loan

Big Relief for Small Loans: RBI Restricts Excessive Fees on Priority Sector Loans Up to...
