Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister

Duraimurugan, who was previously overseeing the Minerals and Mines department, will now handle an expanded role including Law, Irrigation Projects (including Small Irrigation), Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry Affairs, Elections, and Passports.

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister

Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan and S. Regupathy


In a minor yet major Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister MK Stalin has reassigned key ministerial portfolios, bringing strategic changes to the state government. As per an official release from the Raj Bhavan, veteran DMK leader and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan has been allotted the Law portfolio, while S Regupathy, earlier in charge of Law, has been designated as the Minister for Natural Resources, with specific charge of Minerals and Mines.

The reshuffle, recommended by CM Stalin, was formally approved by Governor RN Ravi and follows the recent resignation of ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy.

Duraimurugan, who was previously overseeing the Minerals and Mines department, will now handle an expanded role including Law, Irrigation Projects (including Small Irrigation), Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry Affairs, Elections, and Passports.

S Regupathy, on the other hand, relinquishes the Law portfolio formerly including Courts, Prisons, and Prevention of Corruption and will now focus on Minerals and Mines, under the new designation of Minister for Natural Resources.

Major changes

The reshuffle also includes other significant changes:

  • T Mano Thangraj, DMK MLA from Padmanabhapuram, has been sworn in as the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development. He replaces RS Rajakannappan and returns to the same portfolio he held before the September 2024 reshuffle.

  • SS Sivasankar, the Transport Minister, has been given the additional charge of Electricity, now holding the title of Minister for Transport and Electricity.

  • S Muthusamy, the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, has been assigned additional responsibilities for Prohibition and Excise, making him Minister for Housing and Prohibition and Excise.

  • RS Rajakannappan, the outgoing Dairy Minister, has been appointed Minister for Forests and Khadi.

These cabinet changes aim to streamline governance and enhance administrative efficiency, according to government sources. The reshuffle reflects CM MK Stalin’s focus on optimizing ministerial responsibilities in the wake of recent vacancies and to meet evolving governance needs across Tamil Nadu.

