MK Stalin Slams BJP’s Hindi Push, Calls It ‘LKG Student Lecturing PhD Holder’; Amit Shah Counters

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states under the guise of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has fiercely opposing the BJP at Centre’s language policies, He said that the BJP’s push for the three-language formula to an “LKG student lecturing a PhD holder”, asserting that Tamil Nadu will not bow to “Hindi colonialism.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stalin’s Attack “Tamil Nadu Will Not Be Blackmailed”

In a fiery social media post, Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states under the guise of the National Education Policy (NEP). He claimed that Tamil Nadu had already achieved the educational goals set for 2030 and rejected the need for an additional language.

“The tree may prefer calm, but the wind will not subside. It was the Union Education Minister who provoked us to take a stand. He dared to threaten an entire state to accept Hindi imposition, and now he faces the consequences of reviving a fight he can never win. Tamil Nadu will not be blackmailed into surrendering,” Stalin wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further challenged the BJP to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the issue of Hindi imposition, calling their ongoing signature campaign for the three-language formula a “laughing stock.”

“Now the BJP’s circus-like signature campaign for the three-language formula has become a joke in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them to make this their core agenda in the 2026 elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition,” Stalin added.

Amit Shah Challenges Tamil Nadu Government

Responding to Stalin’s remarks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejected claims of Hindi imposition and instead urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce medical and engineering courses in Tamil.

“Till now, there was no place for the mother tongue in CAPF recruitment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that our youth will now be able to write their CAPF exams in all languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tamil,” Shah stated.

He further accused the DMK of failing to promote Tamil in higher education despite being in power for decades.

“I want to urge the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to take steps towards introducing medical and engineering courses in Tamil as soon as possible,” Shah added.

The Battle Over Language in Tamil Nadu

The debate over Hindi imposition is not new in Tamil Nadu, a state with a long history of opposing the three-language formula. The NEP 2020, introduced by the Modi government, proposes a three-language system but states that no language will be imposed. Despite this, the DMK insists that Tamil Nadu’s two-language system (Tamil and English) is sufficient and does not require change.

Stalin also accused the BJP of using Hindi excessively in government schemes, awards, and institutions, claiming it marginalizes non-Hindi speakers.

“From the names of schemes to government institutions, Hindi has been imposed to a nauseating extent, suffocating non-Hindi speakers, who are the majority in India,” he said.

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the language debate is expected to become a major electoral flashpoint. The DMK is positioning itself as the protector of Tamil identity, while the BJP is attempting to challenge its dominance by advocating for multilingual education.

ALSO READ: J&K Budget: Omar Abdullah Allocates Rs 815 Crore For Agriculture, Rs 390 Crore For Tourism But Rs 5000 Crore For This Provision