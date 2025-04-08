Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
MK Stalin Slams Modi For Failing To Address Katchatheevu, Fishermen Row On Sri Lanka Visit

Responding to Stalin’s remarks, BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the Chief Minister for skipping the bridge inauguration event.

MK Stalin Slams Modi For Failing To Address Katchatheevu, Fishermen Row On Sri Lanka Visit

MK Stalin


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to address the long-standing concerns of Tamil Nadu fishermen during his recent three-day visit to Sri Lanka. Speaking in the state assembly, Stalin said the Prime Minister overlooked crucial demands, including the release of Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and the retrieval of the Katchatheevu island.

The sharp remarks from the DMK chief came a day after he skipped the inauguration of the new Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram, where PM Modi had targeted the DMK government over various issues. The ongoing verbal sparring between the two leaders reflects broader tensions between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on issues ranging from language imposition to delimitation.

“It is regrettable and disappointing that no significant steps were taken for the release of fishermen or for retrieving Katchatheevu island,” Stalin said. “Despite my letter to the Prime Minister before his visit, urging him to raise these issues, the outcome has been unsatisfactory.”

State assembly resolution

According to Stalin, 530 Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka in 2024 alone, and another 147 have been apprehended in the first three months of 2025. His letter dated April 2 also highlighted a state assembly resolution passed unanimously to retrieve the Katchatheevu island.

During the visit from April 4-6, Sri Lanka released 14 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture. At a joint media interaction on April 5, Modi stated that both nations agreed to handle fishermen-related issues with a “humane approach” and discussed the need for the immediate release of detained fishermen and boats.

However, Stalin maintained that the Centre had done little to ensure lasting solutions. He reaffirmed the DMK-led government’s commitment to the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities, announcing new projects worth ₹576 crore, including a fishing harbour in Thangachimadam near Rameswaram.

“We are forced to believe that the Union government is ignoring our repeated pleas. Regardless of how the Centre behaves, we will continue protecting the livelihood of our fishermen,” he added.

Responding to Stalin’s remarks, BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the Chief Minister for skipping the bridge inauguration event. He also noted that the release of 14 fishermen was a positive step and expressed hope that more would follow soon.

Amid renewed alliance talks with former NDA partner AIADMK, Annamalai said he would follow the directives of PM Modi. Last week, he declared that he was not seeking a second term as BJP state president, a move that could pave the way for a rapprochement with the AIADMK. The party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 25, raising speculation about a political reunion.

Filed under

mk stalin Narendra Modi

