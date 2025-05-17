Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  Mk Stalin To Approach Supreme Court Over Centre's Block On ₹2,152 Cr Education Funds

Mk Stalin To Approach Supreme Court Over Centre’s Block On ₹2,152 Cr Education Funds

MK Stalin slams BJP-led Centre for blocking ₹2,152 crore in education funds to Tamil Nadu over language policy, vows legal action, and rejects NEP 2020 saffronisation.

Mk Stalin To Approach Supreme Court Over Centre’s Block On ₹2,152 Cr Education Funds


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday strongly criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of stopping ₹2,152 crore in education funds to the state due to political differences. He announced that the state would approach the Supreme Court to demand the release of the funds, which he said were meant for students and teachers.

The chief minister was speaking at a book launch event, where he said the Centre had withheld the funds because Tamil Nadu refused to adopt the three-language policy proposed under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Stalin alleged the BJP’s actions were a result of “petty politics.”

Centre Withheld Funds Over Language Policy, Says Stalin

Stalin declared that the BJP government was punishing Tamil Nadu for rejecting its three-language formula. “Because we refused the three-language policy, the Centre has stopped ₹2,152 crore in education funds meant for our students and teachers,” he said.

He also confirmed that the Tamil Nadu government will file a case in the Supreme Court against the central government’s decision and expressed confidence that the state would succeed, just as it did in the Governor case that led to a deadline being fixed for Bill clearance.

DMK Strongly Opposes NEP 2020, Calls it a Step Toward “Saffronisation”

Releasing the book titled “NEP-2020 Enum Madhayanai” (The Rogue Elephant – NEP-2020), authored by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Stalin said the title perfectly reflected the book’s contents. He criticized NEP 2020, calling it a tool for the BJP to begin saffronising the education system.

He warned that the NEP damages the reservation system, and said that it would lead to education being accessible only to a select few. “Education for all is our Dravidian model. Education for only a few is BJP’s saffron model,” he stated.

Call to Return Education to State List of Constitution

Stalin reiterated the DMK’s long-standing demand to bring education back under the State List in the Constitution. “If education is not moved to the state list, it will go out of bounds for all,” he cautioned.

He emphasized that only state governments should have the right to decide the medium of instruction and curriculum, saying, “Our fight will continue until this goal is achieved.”

Nationalism, Language and Reservation Under Threat

The chief minister alleged that the BJP wants to build a Sanskrit-based unitary nationalism, sidelining state languages like Tamil. He pointed to Union Minister Amit Shah’s statements on promoting Sanskrit under NEP as proof of the Centre’s intentions.

He also warned that NEP would “shatter India’s pluralistic culture” and that “knowledge is our weapon, and we must use it to fight this battle.”

Other Leaders Support TN’s Stand

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the DMK Youth Wing Secretary, described the NEP as a “filtering system” meant to stop students from progressing in education. He echoed concerns that it would restrict opportunities for backward and marginalized communities.

The event also saw the first copy of the book handed to former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, with former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda and former ISRO Director Mayilsamy Annadurai in attendance.

