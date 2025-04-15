Home
MK Stalin To Push State Autonomy Resolution In TN Assembly—Will It Reshape Centre-State Powers?

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to table State Autonomy resolution urging more powers to states, following SC's historic ruling on Governor's delay in clearing key bills.

MK Stalin To Push State Autonomy Resolution In TN Assembly—Will It Reshape Centre-State Powers?


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to move the State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The resolution aims to urge the Central government to ensure that states get more powers.

This resolution follows several others criticising the central government’s policies. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had previously adopted a resolution against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, urging the central government to repeal the law.

On April 4, CM Stalin had informed the Legislative Assembly that the resolution seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been declined by the President. The Chief Minister had criticised the decision to deny the resolution as a “dark chapter in federalism.”

The TN Assembly has also passed a resolution urging the retrieval of Katchatheevu island, which is currently administered by Sri Lanka.

This resolution to ensure more power to states also came after the significant development of ten bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly, which became law without the Governor’s assent after a Supreme Court order.

On April 8, the Supreme Court termed Governor RN Ravi’s withholding assent to ten bills after they were re-enacted by the State Legislature “illegal and erroneous in law.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the Governor must act in aid and advice of the State Legislature.

The Governor must assent to a bill when it is presented to him after reconsideration by the State assembly, he can only refuse assent when the bill is different, the apex court said.

“Action of the Governor to reserve the 10 bills for the President is illegal and arbitrary, and thus the action is set aside. All actions taken by the Governor thereto for the 10 bills are set aside. The 10 bills shall be deemed to be clear from the date it was re-presented to the Governor,” the judgment stated.

The oldest of the bills passed had been pending since 2020. Sharing the “good news” of the SC judgement in the state assembly, CM Stalin had termed it as a “victory to all states in India.”

“I would like to inform this House about good news. Our Tamil Nadu government has got one historical judgment. The governor returned various Bills, which were passed in this Assembly, without giving assent,” the Chief Minister said on April 8.

Stalin added, “Tamil Nadu government initiated a case against this before Supreme Court. Supreme Court has said that the Governor withholding Bill is illegal. Supreme Court has given a historical judgement. This is a big victory not only for Tamil Nadu but for all the States in India. This judgment is a victory for all the State governments.”

(With inputs from ANI)

