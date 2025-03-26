MK Stalin To Reveal Tamil Nadu’s Next Move In Language Issue? Here’s What CM Said

Stalin further stated that leaders of all political parties in Tamil Nadu, except the BJP, support the two-language policy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has announced that the state will soon provide a concrete response on the language policy issue. Addressing the Assembly on Tuesday, Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu’s autonomy and the protection of the Tamil language are paramount. He also reiterated the state’s long-standing commitment to the two-language policy, which has been in place for six decades.

Chief Minister accused the Union government of imposing Hindi to dominate states, their languages, and ethnic groups. “The present Union government is treating states as vassals by imposing Hindi and discriminating against them in fund allocations. There is a need to put a decisive end to this,” Stalin said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stalin’s criticism on BJP

He further stated that leaders of all political parties in Tamil Nadu, except the BJP, support the two-language policy. Notably, BJP MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan and C Saraswathi remained silent throughout the discussion, failing to counter the allegations made against the Union government.

AIADMK’s Deputy Leader of the Opposition, RB Udhayakumar, assured the Assembly that his party would support the government in upholding the two-language policy. Stalin also made a pointed reference to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s (EPS) visit to New Delhi to meet BJP leader Amit Shah. Without naming Shah, Stalin urged EPS to raise the language policy issue during their meeting and advocate for Tamil Nadu’s stance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Udhayakumar, in his speech, recalled the contributions of former AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa in defending the two-language policy and promoting the Tamil language.

With growing opposition to the imposition of Hindi, CM Stalin’s announcement signals Tamil Nadu’s firm commitment to safeguarding its linguistic identity. A formal announcement on the next course of action is expected soon, reinforcing the state’s stand against language imposition by the Union government.

ALSO READ: Congress MLAs Suspended: What Is Happening In Odisha Assembly? Explained