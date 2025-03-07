Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  MK Stalin Writes Letter To 7 CMs On BJP's Delimitation Plan, Calls It 'Democratic Injustice'

MK Stalin Writes Letter To 7 CMs On BJP’s Delimitation Plan, Calls It ‘Democratic Injustice’

Stalin expressed his worries in a letter addressed to several state chief ministers, former leaders, and party heads, urging them to unite against what he described as an “assault” on the rights of these states.

MK Stalin Writes Letter To 7 CMs On BJP’s Delimitation Plan, Calls It ‘Democratic Injustice’


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday raised concerns about the ongoing delimitation exercise, arguing that it poses a threat to federalism and would unfairly penalize states that have successfully controlled their population and maintained good governance. Stalin expressed his worries in a letter addressed to several state chief ministers, former leaders, and party heads, urging them to unite against what he described as an “assault” on the rights of these states.

Stalin emphasized that the Union Government’s plan for delimitation would strip away the rightful representation of states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively managed population control. He argued that this move could diminish their influence in Parliament and undermine their contributions to national development. The delimitation exercise, which was originally planned for 2026, seeks to redefine the number of parliamentary representatives based on population changes.

In his letter, Stalin pointed out the historical context, noting that the previous delimitation exercises were conducted in 1952, 1963, and 1973, but were frozen in 1976 by the 42nd Amendment and later extended until the census after 2026. Stalin warned that if the exercise proceeds based on the post-2026 population figures, states that have controlled their population growth would face a reduction in their parliamentary representation, which he believes would be unjust.

The chief minister also expressed dissatisfaction with the central government’s vague assurances regarding the exercise, highlighting the lack of clear explanations and commitments. He stressed that states with successful population control should not be penalized for their achievements. Stalin called for a united effort among states and invited them to a meeting in Chennai on March 22 to discuss a collective strategy to safeguard their interests.

In response to these concerns, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attempted to reassure Tamil Nadu, stating that southern states would receive a fair share of seats in the delimitation process, including any potential increases in the total number of seats.

delimitation mk stalin

