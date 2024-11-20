Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
MK Stalin’s Son-In-Law Sets His Sights On Space, Aiming To Be the Elon Musk Of Tamil Nadu

In a bold move that has even Elon Musk raising an eyebrow, Sabareesan Vedamurthy, Tamil Nadu's political son-in-law and close to Chief Minister MK Stalin, is launching his venture into India’s space sector

MK Stalin’s Son-In-Law Sets His Sights On Space, Aiming To Be the Elon Musk Of Tamil Nadu

In a bold move that has even Elon Musk raising an eyebrow, Sabareesan Vedamurthy, Tamil Nadu’s political son-in-law and close to Chief Minister MK Stalin, is launching his venture into India’s space sector. With his eyes now set on the stars, Sabareesan is not just a master of political maneuvering; he is aiming to disrupt the Indian space ecosystem with ‘Vaanam,’ India’s first private space tech accelerator.

Political Pedigree Meets Space Ambitions

Though the space venture is technically launched by Sabareesan’s brother Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Ram (probably for plausible deniability), everyone knows who’s truly reaching for the stars. Sabareesan, inspired by the thrill of politics, now aims to conquer rocket science – a field he apparently finds less complicated than explaining his family’s intricate political dynamics. With support from Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist, Vaanam is off to a strong start in mentoring space startups.

A Star-Powered Launch Event

At the Chennai launch event, industrialist Ravi Mariwala and actor-director R. Madhavan added some celebrity shine to Vaanam’s unveiling, with Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa officiating the occasion. The presence of Nambi Narayanan further solidified the credibility of this space accelerator. But the real question is: will Sabareesan’s ambitious space venture soar as smoothly as his family’s political ascent?

Space Tech Meets Tamil Nadu’s Ambitions

Vaanam isn’t just a space tech accelerator; it aims to transform the Indian space startup landscape by offering expertise and tools to help early-stage ventures scale up. According to Sabareesan, the accelerator will fill the void left by government efforts to commercialize space technology, making Tamil Nadu a hub for space innovation. But with the accelerator’s political backing, Vaanam could hit the ground running much faster than other startups, thanks to connections that extend far beyond the stars.

Propelling Tamil Nadu’s Space Strategy

Vaanam’s ambitions extend beyond startups. The company is playing a key role in the creation of a ₹950 crore propellant park in Thoothukudi, which will be part of India’s second rocket launchpad. This project is part of a larger strategy to establish Tamil Nadu as the space tech hub of India. Unlike Musk’s dreams of Mars, Sabareesan’s space ventures are firmly rooted in Tamil Nadu’s own development, making the state a groundbreaker in India’s space race.

Space Fever Hits Schools

Vaanam is also looking to ignite the imaginations of young students through the creation of Space Clubs in schools and colleges, encouraging the next generation of space enthusiasts. If Sabareesan, the Chief Minister’s son-in-law, can shoot for the stars, why can’t the youth of Tamil Nadu follow suit?

The Future of Space in Tamil Nadu

With Vaanam entering the space race, sources suggest even Elon Musk is keeping an eye on this new player, worried it may give SpaceX a run for its money. “This wouldn’t have been possible if not for Periyar,” Musk allegedly remarked while following the Vaanam launch from SpaceX headquarters in California.

As Tamil Nadu readies itself to transition from Dravidian politics to space aspirations, some speculate that future election manifestos may even promise free space travel to every resident. Will Sabareesan’s space journey achieve lift-off, or will it be grounded by political gravity? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: While Vaanam Space Tech Accelerator is a legitimate initiative, this satirical take on Sabareesan’s ambitions may have taken a few liberties with the truth. Any resemblance to actual space programs is purely coincidental and definitely not rocket science!

Read More : Supriya Sule Refutes BJP’s Cryptocurrency Scam Allegations

