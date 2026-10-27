MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Heavy Security Deployed at Varanasi Counting Centre (Oct 27, 2026, 09:03:42 IST)

During the UP MLC election counting in Varanasi, DIG Law and Order Shiv Hari Meena arrived at the site to inspect high-level security measures. Local police have implemented a specialized security and traffic diversion plan featuring extra force deployments, drone surveillance, and continuous CCTV monitoring. Officials emphasized that any breach of law and order will face strict action.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Results Today for 28 MLC Seats in 4 States

Counting of votes for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka is scheduled for today, following polling on October 23. The results are being closely watched in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) are contesting 11 seats ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: key contests in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh contest covers five graduates’ constituencies: Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi and six teachers’ constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Faizabad and Bareilly-Moradabad.

The BJP currently holds six of these 11 seats through its outgoing members and will look to strengthen its organisational presence before seeking a third consecutive term in next year’s Assembly elections. The SP, which won 37 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, will aim to build on that performance. Three outgoing MLCs belong to the SP, making the results an important test of its strength.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: how council elections work

Unlike Assembly elections, where eligible adult citizens vote directly, Legislative Council elections involve specific categories of voters. Only eligible voters from designated groups can elect MLCs, depending on the constituency.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: why legislative councils matter

Not every Indian state has a Legislative Council. These bodies form the second chamber of a state legislature, alongside the Legislative Assembly, and provide representation through different electoral categories.

The MLC Election Results 2026 Live updates will track the outcome of the 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with particular attention on the BJP-SP contest in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.