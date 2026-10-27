LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

Counting of votes for 28 MLC seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka is scheduled today. Follow live results, key contests and the BJP-SP battle in Uttar Pradesh.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Key Contests In Four States
MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Key Contests In Four States

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 09:14 IST

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Heavy Security Deployed at Varanasi Counting Centre (Oct 27, 2026, 09:03:42 IST)

During the UP MLC election counting in Varanasi, DIG Law and Order Shiv Hari Meena arrived at the site to inspect high-level security measures. Local police have implemented a specialized security and traffic diversion plan featuring extra force deployments, drone surveillance, and continuous CCTV monitoring. Officials emphasized that any breach of law and order will face strict action.

You Might Be Interested In

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Results Today for 28 MLC Seats in 4 States

Counting of votes for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka is scheduled for today, following polling on October 23. The results are being closely watched in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) are contesting 11 seats ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: key contests in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh contest covers five graduates’ constituencies: Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi and six teachers’ constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Faizabad and Bareilly-Moradabad.

The BJP currently holds six of these 11 seats through its outgoing members and will look to strengthen its organisational presence before seeking a third consecutive term in next year’s Assembly elections. The SP, which won 37 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, will aim to build on that performance. Three outgoing MLCs belong to the SP, making the results an important test of its strength.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: how council elections work

Unlike Assembly elections, where eligible adult citizens vote directly, Legislative Council elections involve specific categories of voters. Only eligible voters from designated groups can elect MLCs, depending on the constituency.

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: why legislative councils matter

Not every Indian state has a Legislative Council. These bodies form the second chamber of a state legislature, alongside the Legislative Assembly, and provide representation through different electoral categories.

The MLC Election Results 2026 Live updates will track the outcome of the 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with particular attention on the BJP-SP contest in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra
Tags: election newshome-hero-pos-1latest newsMLC Election ResultsTop Newstrending news

RELATED News

‘Avoid Celebrities Who Demand Fees For Pollution Awareness’: Bombay High Court To Maharashtra Government

‘Awakening’: Swami Chinmayananda’s AI Avatar, PM Modi’s Interaction Steal Spotlight At Music Launch

A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

IIM Calcutta opens admissions for 10th batch of Executive Leadership Programme for Women

RGIPT Celebrates 10th Convocation, Showcases Progress in Research, Innovation and Industry Collaboration

LATEST NEWS

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

Guwahati Man Kills 5 People, Dispute Over Hotel Lease Turns Deadly As He Shoots Hotel Owner And His Relatives – Shocking Details Inside

Ballon d’Or Winners List: From Lionel Messi to Zinedine Zidane, Check Complete List Of Winners From 1956 to 2026

Ballon d’Or 2026 Free LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026 Ceremony for Free in India as Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal Battles Intensifies

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: Check When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in UK, USA and Spain? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and How to Watch Ballon d’Or Ceremony Live Streaming in India? | Harry Kane vs Lamine Yamal

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Denied Over 2024 Dent After One UI 9 Beta Issues

Watch Video: Rs 4 Crore In Cash Found in Pickup Truck, Search Reveals Specially Constructed Secret Compartment – Who Tipped Off Durg Police?

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra
MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra
MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra
MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra
MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

QUICK LINKS