MLC Kavitha Slams Congress Over Failed Guarantees, Sends Postcards To Sonia Gandhi

Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha dared to challenge Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold an Assembly session to discuss the Congress party’s unfulfilled promises.

On Wednesday, thousands of postcards were sent to Sonia Gandhi over non-implementation of Rs 2500 for women and increased pensions for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and widows, as a part of a postcard campaign launched by MLC K Kavitha.

Speaking after a protest at the General Post Office at Abids, MLC Kavitha said, referring to the Chief Minister’s remarks over former Chief Minister and BRS Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao: “If you ask the original Congress leaders, they’ll tell you KCR’s true strength. Revanth Reddy should remember that he is the Chief Minister today because KCR fought and achieved Telangana.”

MLC Kavitha criticized Revanth Reddy for allegedly inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Praja Bhavan, offering him Hyderabad biryani, and gifting him Godavari water, suggesting it undermines Telangana’s interests.

She asserted that KCR would never intentionally harm Telangana.

She questioned Revanth Reddy’s courage to discuss the six guarantees and other Congress promises in the Assembly.

“Let’s discuss the betrayal regarding the guarantees and the deception of women and pensioners,” she challenged.

MLC Kavitha dismissed Revanth Reddy’s claims about the Polavaram-Banavathcherla link project, stating it was not even mentioned in 2016.

She accused him of habitual lying and spreading false propaganda to divert public attention from the implementation of promises.

MLC Kavitha advised Revanth Reddy to act with the decorum expected of a Chief Minister.

She also warned that the public would not forgive the Congress if it proceeds with local body elections without providing 42% reservation for BCs.

Postcards to Sonia Gandhi Demand Fulfillment of Pension and Women’s Aid Promises

MLC Kavitha reiterated that people believed the Congress and voted them into power because Sonia Gandhi personally came to Telangana and made promises before the elections.

She urged Sonia Gandhi to direct Revanth Reddy to immediately implement the promised ₹2,500 monthly aid for women, ₹4,000 for the elderly, widows, beedi workers, and other pension beneficiaries, and ₹6,000 for persons with disabilities.

She stated that thousands of postcards are being sent to Sonia Gandhi for this very purpose.

Kavitha highlighted that 18 months have passed since the Congress came to power in the state, yet not a single promise has been fulfilled.

She accused the Congress of deceiving the public by distributing guarantee cards signed by Sonia Gandhi to every household before the elections.

