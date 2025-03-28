Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls For CAPF Deployment

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls For CAPF Deployment

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has urged West Bengal Governor to direct the state government to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Mothabari, Malda District, citing uncontrollable violence.

Adhikari alleged that “Jihadis are out of control,” engaging in vandalism, attacks, and looting targeting Hindus. Sharing a viral video, he highlighted the brutal assault on a driver transporting cottage cheese, calling it an unprovoked attack.

He further accused the state police of failing to control the situation and insisted that immediate Central Force deployment is the only way to restore order. The incident has sparked tension, with calls for urgent intervention.

In a viral video shared by the Hindu Post, a mob is vigorously targeting Hindus. He calls others to join him for justice to Muslims.

However in the video, no police is seen handling the situation.

Also Read: How Many Hindus Got Killed?’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest For Alleged Anti Hindu Crimes In West Bengal

Malda Violence Mothabari Suvendu Adhikari

