Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls For CAPF Deployment

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has urged West Bengal Governor to direct the state government to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Mothabari, Malda District, citing uncontrollable violence.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has urged West Bengal Governor to direct the state government to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Mothabari, Malda District, citing uncontrollable violence.

I have written a letter to the Hon’ble @BengalGovernor requesting him to direct the West Bengal Government to get CAPF deployed in Mothabari; Malda District, on an urgent basis. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The Jihadis are out of control and are plundering, bashing and vandalising in an unabated manner.… pic.twitter.com/Gzxw50NQGM — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) March 27, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adhikari alleged that “Jihadis are out of control,” engaging in vandalism, attacks, and looting targeting Hindus. Sharing a viral video, he highlighted the brutal assault on a driver transporting cottage cheese, calling it an unprovoked attack.

He further accused the state police of failing to control the situation and insisted that immediate Central Force deployment is the only way to restore order. The incident has sparked tension, with calls for urgent intervention.

In a viral video shared by the Hindu Post, a mob is vigorously targeting Hindus. He calls others to join him for justice to Muslims.

Jih@di rageboys are venting in Malda, WB…likely over another manufactured blasphemy allegation over their Prophet. Only shoot at sight orders like the ones issued against rioters after Ram Rahim Singh verdict & during Jat quota agitation will work pic.twitter.com/v9q3cpwy3G — HinduPost (@hindupost) March 28, 2025

However in the video, no police is seen handling the situation.

Also Read: How Many Hindus Got Killed?’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest For Alleged Anti Hindu Crimes In West Bengal