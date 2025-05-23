Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
  • Mobile Phone Deposit Counters To Be Set Up At Polling Stations, EC Announces New Reforms

Mobile Phone Deposit Counters To Be Set Up At Polling Stations, EC Announces New Reforms

EC to install mobile deposit counters at polling stations and allow voter slip booths within 100 metres. Bihar to be first to implement ahead of upcoming elections.

Mobile Phone Deposit Counters To Be Set Up At Polling Stations, EC Announces New Reforms


In a move aimed at improving voter convenience and streamlining election day operations, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday announced two major reforms. For the first time, mobile phone deposit counters will be set up at polling stations, and the limit for setting up voter slip distribution booths has been reduced to 100 metres from the entrance of polling stations. These initiatives will debut in Bihar, which goes to polls later this year.

Relief for Voters Carrying Mobile Phones

Many voters, particularly the elderly, women, and persons with disabilities, have faced difficulties in managing mobile phones on polling day due to the lack of designated deposit facilities. In many cases, voters have resorted to concealing their phones in clothing to comply with rules banning mobile usage inside booths.

Recognising this issue, the EC has now permitted mobile phone counters to be placed near the entrance door of polling stations. These counters will include simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags where voters can deposit their phones before entering.

“Only mobile phones shall be allowed within 100 metres of the polling station and that too in switched-off mode,” the EC clarified. “Mobile phones shall not be allowed to be carried inside the polling station.”

Local Returning Officers can exempt certain polling stations from this provision in adverse circumstances, the commission noted.

Booths for Voter Slips Allowed Within 100 Metres

In a second significant move, the EC also revised the distance limit for the placement of party and candidate booths used to distribute unofficial voter identification slips. Previously restricted to 200 metres from the polling location, these booths can now be set up just 100 metres away from the polling station entrance.

This change is expected to improve voter facilitation, especially for those who forget to bring their official Voter Information Slips (VIS) issued by the EC.

However, the ban on electioneering activities within 100 metres from polling stations on voting day remains unchanged to preserve the secrecy and sanctity of the voting process, as required under Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

Pilot Rollout in Bihar Assembly Polls

The EC confirmed that both reforms will be piloted during the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, allowing officials to assess their impact and feasibility for nationwide implementation in future elections.

With mobile phone usage now ubiquitous across urban and rural areas, the EC’s reforms are expected to bring much-needed relief to voters, while also strengthening election management and security protocols.

Filed under

Bihar elections 2025 Election Commission reforms 2025 mobile phone deposit counters

