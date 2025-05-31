Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

A massive civil defence mock drill was conducted across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, simulating emergency scenarios in key districts near the Line of Control (LoC).

A massive civil defence mock drill was conducted across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, simulating emergency scenarios in key districts near the Line of Control (LoC). The exercise aimed to assess coordination among agencies and test preparedness for hostile threats. Residents were urged to remain alert and cooperative during real-time emergencies.

The drill, part of ‘Operation Shield’, saw active participation from civil defence units, youth volunteers, and local administrations. Emergency sirens, blackout procedures, and air raid readiness were all tested under close observation.

Pakistan on Edge as India Boosts Readiness

The scale and precision of India’s mock drills have reportedly unsettled Pakistan. Authorities in Islamabad have placed both Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and forward posts along the LoC on high alert, fearing Indian military operations.

Reports suggest heightened surveillance, increased troop movement, and intensified coordination between Pakistani forces along the border. Intelligence sources believe the reaction stems from Pakistan’s growing concern over India’s enhanced defence posture following recent terror incidents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Troops Fortify Border Positions

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) have been placed on high alert along the LoC and the International Border (IB). Security has been tightened and troop deployment has increased, particularly in sensitive sectors of Jammu, Samba, and Rajouri.

Defence officials have stressed that the measures are precautionary but necessary in the face of escalating tensions and previous cross-border misadventures. The mock drills, while routine, serve as a signal of India’s operational readiness amidst the fragile security climate.