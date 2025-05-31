Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

A massive civil defence mock drill was conducted across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, simulating emergency scenarios in key districts near the Line of Control (LoC).

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert


A massive civil defence mock drill was conducted across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, simulating emergency scenarios in key districts near the Line of Control (LoC). The exercise aimed to assess coordination among agencies and test preparedness for hostile threats. Residents were urged to remain alert and cooperative during real-time emergencies.

The drill, part of ‘Operation Shield’, saw active participation from civil defence units, youth volunteers, and local administrations. Emergency sirens, blackout procedures, and air raid readiness were all tested under close observation.

Pakistan on Edge as India Boosts Readiness

The scale and precision of India’s mock drills have reportedly unsettled Pakistan. Authorities in Islamabad have placed both Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and forward posts along the LoC on high alert, fearing Indian military operations.

Reports suggest heightened surveillance, increased troop movement, and intensified coordination between Pakistani forces along the border. Intelligence sources believe the reaction stems from Pakistan’s growing concern over India’s enhanced defence posture following recent terror incidents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Troops Fortify Border Positions

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) have been placed on high alert along the LoC and the International Border (IB). Security has been tightened and troop deployment has increased, particularly in sensitive sectors of Jammu, Samba, and Rajouri.

Defence officials have stressed that the measures are precautionary but necessary in the face of escalating tensions and previous cross-border misadventures. The mock drills, while routine, serve as a signal of India’s operational readiness amidst the fragile security climate.

Filed under

J&K Mock Drill

newsx

Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here
newsx

Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025
newsx

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert
newsx

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet
newsx

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’
Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here

Heavy Windstorm In Delhi NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Check Here

Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees

Entertainment

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth