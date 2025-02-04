Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
‘Model Code Of Conduct Violated’: Delhi CM Atishi’s Big Claim Against BJP

With less than 24 hours to go before voting in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

With less than 24 hours to go before voting in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has alleged that BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s team was involved in threatening voters in the Tughlaqabad constituency.

Atishi’s Allegations Against BJP’s Bidhuri

Addressing the media, Atishi stated, “Election campaigns have ended, and during the silence period, no outsiders are allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that members of Ramesh Bidhuri’s team were intimidating residents in the JJ Camp, Girinagar area. When we arrived, we saw Bidhuri’s son, Manish Bidhuri, along with a few outsiders. I informed the administration, and the police have taken action. I hope necessary steps will be taken to ensure that only local residents are present in the area.”

Police Responds to Allegations

Following Atishi’s claims, the Delhi Police responded by highlighting an alleged violation from the AAP side as well. The DCP South East Delhi tweeted that around 12:30 am on February 4, AAP candidate Atishi, along with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles, was found at Fateh Singh Marg. The police instructed them to vacate the area, citing an MCC violation.

Additionally, a legal case has been registered against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s nephew, Manish Bidhuri, and another individual, Ravi Dayama, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act for allegedly moving around in Kalkaji despite not being a voter there.

Tensions Rise as Delhi Gears Up for Polls

With voting set to begin soon, the allegations and counter-allegations between AAP and BJP have heightened political tensions. The administration has assured that strict action will be taken against any violations to ensure free and fair elections.

 

