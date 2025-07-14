LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops
Home > India > Model San Rechal Dies By Suicide at 26; Police Suspect Financial And Personal Pressure

Model San Rechal Dies By Suicide at 26; Police Suspect Financial And Personal Pressure

San Rechal, former Miss Puducherry and a rising social media influencer, died by suicide at age 26. Police say she consumed tablets and left a note blaming no one. Financial strain and recent marriage are being examined. A probe has been ordered. Her death has reopened conversations on mental health in the fashion world.

Model and Miss Puducherry 2022 winner San Rechal dies by suicide at 26. Financial pressure suspected. Suicide note found. Police begin probe into possible marital issues.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 13:14:44 IST

Popular model and social media personality San Rechal, who was 26 years old, reportedly passed away by suicide on Sunday, sending shock waves of sorrow throughout the modeling fraternity and social media. Famed for her striking voice and pageant crowns, Rechal passed away at JIPMER Hospital after being transferred from two other hospitals.

The model allegedly took a huge quantity of blood pressure tablets after going to meet her father at Karamanikuppam. She was initially admitted to a government hospital, then shifted to a private hospital, and finally to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), where she died.

Police sources disclosed that personal stress and economic hardships could have been the reasons behind this fatal choice. Officials informed that in the recent past, Rechal had sold or mortgaged jewellery in a bid to raise money to pursue her career objectives. She had also approached her father, but he allegedly refused, citing that he needed to attend to her younger brother.

A suicide letter has been recovered, explicating clearly that no one should be held responsible for her demise. Nevertheless, since she had recently married, police have directed a Tahsildar-level investigation to examine if marriage troubles could have been involved in her mental issues.

Rechal, who was also called by her alias Shankarapriya, was a familiar face in the beauty and fashion industry. She had become a Miss Puducherry winner in 2022 and also bagged other awards such as Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu and Miss World – Black Beauty category.

But Rechal was not just a model. She used her notoriety to openly denounce colour-based discrimination within Indian fashion and cinema. She often chastised the industry, which favors light skin, and adamantly fought for dark-skinned women to be shown, thus becoming an icon of empowerment for many.

Her sudden death shocked her followers and the world of fashion. Many on social media mourned her death, and some expressed their condolences and remembered her as an activist who fought for equality and tolerance.

As the investigation unfolds, police are continuing to seek more information and added and clarified on what may have led to this sad fate. The note specifically says that no one is to blame, but the authorities are looking into both personal and marital issues in her life, so that they do not overlook any angle.

Rechal’s death has re-iterated the focus on the mental health dilemma facing young professionals in the public realm. Experts and advocates are advocating for better support systems, particularly in high stress industries like modelling or entertainment.

ALSO READ: IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Investigation Hits Standstill After Survivor Stops Cooperating

Tags: home_hero_pos_5Miss Puducherry San Rechal deathPuducherry model suicide caseSan RechalSan Rechal suicide news

More News

ICC Takes Action Against Mohammed Siraj During Lord’s Test – Here’s Why
India’s Clean Energy Push: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi To Lead IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 In Mumbai
What Causes Nipah? 5 Quick Facts As Kerala Fights Deadly Virus Again
Viral Video: Omar Abdullah Scales Wall To Enter Martyrs’ Graveyard Amid House Arrest In Srinagar
Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Writes To MoCA Min Naidu, Demands Formal Inquiry In Leaking Of AI Crash Report To Foreign media
Who Is Parupalli Kashyap? Saina Nehwal Announces Separation From Her Husband After 7 Years of Marriage
Instagram Now Allows Search Engines Like Google To Index Public Posts: What This Means For SEO
Here’s Why James Gun Picked Bradley Cooper For A Crucial Role In Superman: ‘I Think He Was Perfect’
Travel Food Services Sees Lukewarm Market Response, Shares Tumble After Decent Debut
Jr NTR Shuts Down ‘Jai NTR’ Chants at Late Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Home in Hyderabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?