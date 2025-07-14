Model San Rechal Dies By Suicide at 26; Police Suspect Financial And Personal Pressure

Popular model and social media personality San Rechal, who was 26 years old, reportedly passed away by suicide on Sunday, sending shock waves of sorrow throughout the modeling fraternity and social media. Famed for her striking voice and pageant crowns, Rechal passed away at JIPMER Hospital after being transferred from two other hospitals.

The model allegedly took a huge quantity of blood pressure tablets after going to meet her father at Karamanikuppam. She was initially admitted to a government hospital, then shifted to a private hospital, and finally to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), where she died.

Police sources disclosed that personal stress and economic hardships could have been the reasons behind this fatal choice. Officials informed that in the recent past, Rechal had sold or mortgaged jewellery in a bid to raise money to pursue her career objectives. She had also approached her father, but he allegedly refused, citing that he needed to attend to her younger brother.

A suicide letter has been recovered, explicating clearly that no one should be held responsible for her demise. Nevertheless, since she had recently married, police have directed a Tahsildar-level investigation to examine if marriage troubles could have been involved in her mental issues.

Rechal, who was also called by her alias Shankarapriya, was a familiar face in the beauty and fashion industry. She had become a Miss Puducherry winner in 2022 and also bagged other awards such as Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu and Miss World – Black Beauty category.

But Rechal was not just a model. She used her notoriety to openly denounce colour-based discrimination within Indian fashion and cinema. She often chastised the industry, which favors light skin, and adamantly fought for dark-skinned women to be shown, thus becoming an icon of empowerment for many.

Her sudden death shocked her followers and the world of fashion. Many on social media mourned her death, and some expressed their condolences and remembered her as an activist who fought for equality and tolerance.

As the investigation unfolds, police are continuing to seek more information and added and clarified on what may have led to this sad fate. The note specifically says that no one is to blame, but the authorities are looking into both personal and marital issues in her life, so that they do not overlook any angle.

Rechal’s death has re-iterated the focus on the mental health dilemma facing young professionals in the public realm. Experts and advocates are advocating for better support systems, particularly in high stress industries like modelling or entertainment.

ALSO READ: IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Investigation Hits Standstill After Survivor Stops Cooperating