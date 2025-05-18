Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For Them?

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For Them?

In a startling development that has thrown light on a disturbing trend, Indian travel blogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For Them?

Indian travel blogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence operatives


In a startling development that has thrown light on a disturbing trend, Indian travel blogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs). Police officials say she had been in frequent contact with foreign agents and was used to promote pro-Pakistan narratives online.

The arrest was confirmed by Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, who addressed the media on Sunday. He explained how Indian influencers are increasingly being approached by foreign operatives, not just for propaganda purposes, but also to gather sensitive information.

“Modern warfare is not only fought on the border,” says SP

Speaking to reporters, SP Shashank Sawan explained how digital platforms are now being used as modern battlegrounds.

“Modern warfare is not only fought on the border. The PIOs are trying to recruit some social media influencers, and they use that to push their narrative. We received inputs from the central agencies, and we arrested Jyoti Malhotra. She had visited Pakistan multiple times and China once. She was in contact with the PIOs. We have taken her on a 5-day police remand,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officials believe Malhotra had been in regular contact with Pakistani agents, especially during recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We are analysing her financial details. During the conflict (Indo-Pak), she was in touch with the PIOs… Her travel details are defying her total income,” the police officer added.

A travel blogger with international connections

Jyoti Malhotra, a well-known travel vlogger from Hisar, has traveled widely, including several visits to Pakistan and one to China. Her arrest comes at a time when Indian authorities are closely monitoring individuals who might be exploited by foreign agencies for espionage or disinformation campaigns.

Malhotra is the third person from Haryana to be arrested this week on similar charges. Her case is especially troubling to investigators because of her access to international locations and her large following on social media, which could be used to shape public opinion.

The official charges and investigation details

The police filed an FIR at the Hisar Civil Lines police station based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Sanjay. As per the FIR, Jyoti Malhotra visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in 2023, where she reportedly came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, who is said to be a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission.

Authorities allege that this connection was the beginning of her deeper involvement with Pakistani intelligence. She is believed to have shared sensitive location-based information and worked to promote a favorable image of Pakistan online.

Malhotra has been booked under:

  • Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, which deal with spying and unlawful communication of sensitive government information.

  • Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, which pertains to offenses against the state.

She has been remanded to five days in police custody as investigators continue to examine her communications, travel history, and financial transactions.

Family defends her intentions

In the midst of the serious accusations, Malhotra’s family has come forward in her defense. Her father, Harish Malhotra, told reporters that his daughter’s visits to Pakistan were purely for travel-related content.

“She had visited the neighbouring country to shoot videos and questioned why she could not contact her friends living in the country if she wished to do so,” he said.

He maintained that Jyoti was passionate about travel and had never intended to do anything unlawful or harmful to the nation’s security.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

Influencers Modern Warfare Pakistani spy Youtber Jyoti Malhotra

A suicide bombing struck

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu
In a case that’s caught

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’
Indian travel blogger and

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For...
Portuguese voters returne

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So...
Israel launches Operation

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained
The British monarch is no

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So Far

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So...

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi Sunak And Akshata Murty

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi...

Entertainment

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom