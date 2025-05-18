‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For Them?

In a startling development that has thrown light on a disturbing trend, Indian travel blogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

In a startling development that has thrown light on a disturbing trend, Indian travel blogger and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs). Police officials say she had been in frequent contact with foreign agents and was used to promote pro-Pakistan narratives online.

The arrest was confirmed by Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, who addressed the media on Sunday. He explained how Indian influencers are increasingly being approached by foreign operatives, not just for propaganda purposes, but also to gather sensitive information.

Speaking to reporters, SP Shashank Sawan explained how digital platforms are now being used as modern battlegrounds.

“Modern warfare is not only fought on the border. The PIOs are trying to recruit some social media influencers, and they use that to push their narrative. We received inputs from the central agencies, and we arrested Jyoti Malhotra. She had visited Pakistan multiple times and China once. She was in contact with the PIOs. We have taken her on a 5-day police remand,” he said.

Officials believe Malhotra had been in regular contact with Pakistani agents, especially during recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We are analysing her financial details. During the conflict (Indo-Pak), she was in touch with the PIOs… Her travel details are defying her total income,” the police officer added.

A travel blogger with international connections

Jyoti Malhotra, a well-known travel vlogger from Hisar, has traveled widely, including several visits to Pakistan and one to China. Her arrest comes at a time when Indian authorities are closely monitoring individuals who might be exploited by foreign agencies for espionage or disinformation campaigns.

Malhotra is the third person from Haryana to be arrested this week on similar charges. Her case is especially troubling to investigators because of her access to international locations and her large following on social media, which could be used to shape public opinion.

The official charges and investigation details

The police filed an FIR at the Hisar Civil Lines police station based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Sanjay. As per the FIR, Jyoti Malhotra visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in 2023, where she reportedly came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, who is said to be a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission.

Authorities allege that this connection was the beginning of her deeper involvement with Pakistani intelligence. She is believed to have shared sensitive location-based information and worked to promote a favorable image of Pakistan online.

Malhotra has been booked under:

Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, which deal with spying and unlawful communication of sensitive government information.

Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, which pertains to offenses against the state.

She has been remanded to five days in police custody as investigators continue to examine her communications, travel history, and financial transactions.

Family defends her intentions

In the midst of the serious accusations, Malhotra’s family has come forward in her defense. Her father, Harish Malhotra, told reporters that his daughter’s visits to Pakistan were purely for travel-related content.

“She had visited the neighbouring country to shoot videos and questioned why she could not contact her friends living in the country if she wished to do so,” he said.

He maintained that Jyoti was passionate about travel and had never intended to do anything unlawful or harmful to the nation’s security.