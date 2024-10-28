Modi and Spain’s Sanchez to Join Shobha Yatra in Vadodara Celebration

Preparations are in full swing in Vadodara as the city gets ready to host a significant event featuring PM Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez

Preparations are in full swing in Vadodara as the city gets ready to host a significant event featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. The two leaders will observe the ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Monday, marking their journey to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.’s (TASL) cutting-edge aircraft assembly facility.

City of Vadodara Welcomes Dignitaries

Vadodara is adorned with vibrant lights and decorations, setting the stage for the high-profile visit. The residents have expressed their enthusiasm over the arrival of both leaders, hoping for enhanced international relations between India and Spain. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Union Minister C.R. Patil were seen inspecting the route for the Prime Minister’s roadshow, ensuring a smooth experience for the dignitaries.

A Milestone in Aerospace Collaboration

The highlight of the day will be the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C295 aircraft assembly plant in Vadodara. This facility signifies a remarkable collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. and Airbus Spain, establishing India’s first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military aircraft. This venture represents a significant leap forward in the nation’s aerospace capabilities.

The plant, situated within TASL’s Vadodara campus, is part of a Rs 2.5 billion agreement signed in 2021 to acquire 56 C-295 military transport aircraft from Airbus. As per the agreement, Airbus will deliver 16 aircraft directly from Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems. This initiative aims to create a robust ecosystem for aircraft development, encompassing assembly, testing, certification, and maintenance throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle.

Boosting India’s Defense Manufacturing

The C-295 aircraft is expected to enhance the Indian Air Force’s fleet with a modern and reliable transport solution. The project also involves contributions from major Indian defense players such as Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), along with participation from smaller enterprises, thereby promoting a comprehensive defense manufacturing environment in India.

Prime Minister Modi’s Busy Agenda

In addition to the plant inauguration, Prime Minister Modi has a packed schedule during his visit to Gujarat. He is set to tour Vadodara’s historic Laxmi Vilas Palace before proceeding to Amreli. There, he will inaugurate the Bharat Mata Sarovar along with several infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores. These initiatives aim to benefit not only Amreli but also adjacent districts such as Jamnagar, Morbi, and Junagadh.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for road projects valued at Rs 2,800 crore, which include four-laning segments of NH 151, NH 151A, and NH 51, as well as inaugurating a new bypass in Junagadh. Additionally, he will unveil plans for water supply enhancements exceeding Rs 700 crore, including the Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase Two in Bhavnagar district, which is set to benefit 95 villages. Eco-tourism development initiatives at Porbandar’s Karli Reservoir are also in the pipeline.

President Sanchez’s Mumbai Visit

Following the events in Vadodara, President Sanchez will travel to Mumbai to engage with industry leaders, participate in the Spain-India Forum, and explore potential collaborations within the Bollywood film industry. His agenda emphasizes fostering stronger ties between Spanish businesses and their Indian counterparts, particularly in the entertainment sector.