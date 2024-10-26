Modi And Spanish Prime Minister To Launch C-295 Production Line In Vadodara On October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are set to inaugurate the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara on October 28, marking a significant milestone in India’s defense manufacturing sector. This facility will serve as the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in the country, focusing on the production of the C-295 transport aircraft.

A New Era in Military Aircraft Production

The inauguration signifies a watershed moment for India’s private sector, which will now be involved in manufacturing military aircraft for the first time. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this initiative will encompass the complete development of a robust ecosystem, including manufacturing, assembly, testing, qualification, delivery, and maintenance throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle.

In September 2021, the Indian Ministry of Defence signed a ₹21,935 crore contract with Airbus for 56 C-295 aircraft, aimed at enhancing self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The program is a joint effort between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus, with the latter responsible for delivering 16 C-295s in a flyaway condition. The remaining units will be assembled in Vadodara.

Enhancing Air Force Capabilities

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already received six C-295s, with the seventh expected to enter service by year-end. The final delivery of the 16 flyaway aircraft is scheduled for August 2025, while the first locally assembled C-295 is projected to roll out in September 2026, with the remaining 39 to be completed by August 2031.

Modi had previously laid the foundation stone for this facility in October 2022. Once operational, the IAF will become the world’s largest operator of the C-295, which will significantly bolster the air force’s logistics capabilities, especially in areas close to the contentious border with China. The aircraft will replace the aging fleet of Avro transport planes that have been in service since the early 1960s.

Collaborations and Indigenous Contributions

The C-295 project will also see contributions from several prominent defense public sector units, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as well as various micro, small, and medium enterprises. All 56 aircraft will be equipped with an indigenous electronic warfare suite developed by BEL and BDL, with BEL supplying the radar warning receiver and missile approach warning system, while BDL will provide the countermeasure dispensing system.

Manufacturing and Technical Specifications

The program entails the manufacturing of over 13,000 parts and 4,600 sub-assemblies, with all major component assemblies conducted within India. While critical components such as engines, landing gear, and avionics will be supplied by Airbus, they will be integrated into the aircraft in India. The C-295 is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW127G turboprop engines, can carry up to nine tons of payload, or accommodate 71 personnel, including 45 paratroopers, and can operate from short or unprepared airstrips.

Future Prospects

Additionally, Airbus Helicopters has identified eight locations in India to establish a production line for the H125 helicopter, which will be the fourth such facility globally and the first for a civil helicopter in the private sector in India. The first H125 is expected to roll out in 2026, reflecting Airbus’s projection of a demand for 500 helicopters in India and South Asia over the next two decades.

