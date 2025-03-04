‘Modi Government Is Weakening The RTI In The Name Of Data Protection’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized the Modi government, accusing it of undermining the Right to Information (RTI) Act under the guise of data protection.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized the Modi government, accusing it of undermining the Right to Information (RTI) Act under the guise of data protection. In a post on the social media handle X, Kharge highlighted concerns over the newly implemented Data Protection Law, stating that it restricts public access to crucial information that was previously available under the RTI Act.

Kharge wrote, “On the one hand, India has been coming on top in Misinformation and Disinformation for the past few years, on the other hand, the Modi government is bent on weakening the Right To Information (RTI) Act implemented by the Congress-UPA by bringing the Data Protection Law.”

He argued that the law would prevent the disclosure of essential public sector data, including ration card lists, MGNREGA beneficiary records, election voter lists, and the names of defaulters who fled the country after taking loans from government banks. According to Kharge, the public has a right to know such information, as it directly impacts transparency and accountability in governance.

The Congress leader acknowledged the importance of the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right, asserting that his party has always upheld it. However, he maintained that the principle should not be misused to withhold critical information from the public. “Right to Privacy was also taken care of in Congress’ RTI, but it does not mean that the list of beneficiaries or the names of fraudsters should not be made public,” he stated.

Kharge further vowed that Congress would not allow the dilution of the RTI Act, promising to continue its fight both on the streets and in Parliament. “We will continue to fight against this dictatorial government to protect the rights of the people!” he declared.

His remarks have reignited the debate on the balance between privacy and transparency, with critics of the government arguing that the new law could be used to shield information that holds public officials and institutions accountable. Meanwhile, the government maintains that the Data Protection Law is necessary to safeguard citizens’ personal information and prevent misuse.

