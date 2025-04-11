Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: PM Modi’s Tweet On Tahawwur Rana From 2011 Goes Viral

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: PM Modi’s Tweet On Tahawwur Rana From 2011 Goes Viral

A 14-year-old tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the rounds on social media again—and it’s all because Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has finally been extradited from the U.S. to India.

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: PM Modi’s Tweet On Tahawwur Rana From 2011 Goes Viral

A 14-year-old tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the rounds on social media again because of Tahawwur Rana's extradition.


A 14-year-old tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the rounds on social media again—and it’s all because Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has finally been extradited from the U.S. to India.

The tweet goes back to 2011, when Modi was still Gujarat’s Chief Minister. He had slammed the UPA government at the time for what he saw as a failure in foreign policy after a U.S. court cleared Rana of being directly involved in the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

“US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India & it is a major foreign policy setback,” Modi had posted on X (then Twitter).

Now, with Rana in Indian custody at last, that old tweet is suddenly trending—and many people are giving Modi credit for never giving up on the case.

“Modi hai toh mumkin hai” floods social media

Social media users have been quick to celebrate the moment, calling it a big win for Modi. The line “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (If there’s Modi, it’s possible) has taken over the platform.

One user wrote, “A leader who walks the talk. Captain my captain.” Another said, “You did it sir!! Kudos and thank you!”

Many are calling it proof that Modi stuck to his word all these years and made sure Rana finally faced justice in India.

Rana arrives in Delhi after years of legal delays

Rana, who is a Canadian citizen originally from Pakistan, was flown to Delhi on Thursday night. His arrival marks the end of a long legal battle in the U.S., where he had been fighting extradition by claiming health issues and legal complications.

As soon as he landed, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him and got 18 days of custody from a Delhi court. Investigators believe Rana played a big role behind the scenes in helping plan the 26/11 attacks.

How Rana helped Headley spy for Lashkar-e-Taiba

According to officials, Rana gave cover to David Coleman Headley, another accused in the case, who later turned approver. Headley admitted that Rana helped him run an immigration business, which gave him a fake reason to be in India.

With that cover, Headley moved around Mumbai freely and checked out potential targets for the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He visited places that would later be attacked—like:

  • Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

  • CST train station

  • Chabad House

  • Oberoi Trident

  • Leopold Café

Rana also visited India himself in November 2008, just days before the attack. A 2023 chargesheet by Mumbai Police says he stayed at a hotel in Powai and discussed busy areas in South Mumbai with a man who is now a key witness.

Some of the places they spoke about ended up being among those targeted in the horrific three-day attack.

Why the U.S. didn’t convict him for 26/11

Back in 2011, Rana was found guilty in the U.S. for supporting a terror group. But the court there didn’t convict him for direct involvement in the Mumbai attacks, saying there wasn’t enough proof. That decision sparked a lot of anger in India—and led to Modi’s sharp tweet back then.

Rana was sentenced to 14 years but was released in 2020 on health grounds. After that, India pushed hard for his extradition. He was re-arrested, and after going through all his legal options in the U.S., he was finally sent back to India.

PM Modi’s U.S. visit may have helped move things forward

Rana’s extradition comes not long after PM Modi visited the United States last year. During that trip, former U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that the process to send Rana to India was already in motion.

Many now believe Modi’s personal diplomacy played a role in getting the job done.

Now that Rana is in NIA custody, the investigation is expected to go deeper. Authorities want to learn more about his links with ‘Major Iqbal’, a suspected Pakistani intelligence officer, and his exact role in helping Headley pull off his missions in India.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under

PM Modi Tahawwur Rana

Union Home Minister Amit

Amit Shah to Announce Key BJP-AIADMK Alliance Move as Nainar Nagendran Emerges Top Choice for...
Tahawwur Rana

‘Give Them Nishan-e-Haider,’ Tahawwur Rana Praised 26/11 Terrorists As ‘Martyrs’, Reveals US DOJ
A man named Bubu Malakar

‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam...
A 14-year-old tweet from

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: PM Modi’s Tweet On Tahawwur Rana From 2011 Goes Viral
newsx

Terrorist Killed In Gunfight In Kishtwar Forests In Jammu And Kashmir; Search Ops On For...
newsx

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Amit Shah to Announce Key BJP-AIADMK Alliance Move as Nainar Nagendran Emerges Top Choice for Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

Amit Shah to Announce Key BJP-AIADMK Alliance Move as Nainar Nagendran Emerges Top Choice for...

‘Give Them Nishan-e-Haider,’ Tahawwur Rana Praised 26/11 Terrorists As ‘Martyrs’, Reveals US DOJ

‘Give Them Nishan-e-Haider,’ Tahawwur Rana Praised 26/11 Terrorists As ‘Martyrs’, Reveals US DOJ

‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam Fair; Netizens Outraged Over Viral Video

‘Adventure Sports In India Is A Big No’: Man Falls From Adventure Ride In Assam...

Terrorist Killed In Gunfight In Kishtwar Forests In Jammu And Kashmir; Search Ops On For Others

Terrorist Killed In Gunfight In Kishtwar Forests In Jammu And Kashmir; Search Ops On For...

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi

Italy Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Begins Key Diplomatic Visit to India, Arrives In Delhi

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide