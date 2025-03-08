‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on International Women's Day interacted with the people that gathered to meet and greet her.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on International Women’s Day interacted with the people that gathered to meet and greet her. People extended wishes to Delhi CM on International Women’s Day by giving plants and bouquets. She also attended a Women’s Day program at Fortis Hospital, Delhi.

Rekha Gupta while addressing people at the event said, “We started the ‘Save the Daughter’ campaign, and today, we have reached the ‘Empower the Daughter’ campaign. We must focus on making daughters self-reliant. There should be no difference between sons and daughters. As a father figure, Modi Ji has given great respect to this daughter, and I am thankful for it. If we provide someone with good health, consider their life improved.”

By introducing the Ujjwala Yojana, Modi Ji has uplifted women

The Delhi chief minister also appreciated PM Modi for uplifting the women through the BJP government’s Ujjwala Yojana. “Today, with the double-engine government in Delhi, we are providing excellent healthcare services in all Delhi hospitals. Government hospitals should have good facilities so that people do not need to rush to private hospitals. Thousands of Jan Aushadhi Centers have been opened across India,” she said.

Rekha Gupta also targeted the previous government and said they launched medical facilities which were not useful. “The previous government hastily launched projects that were not useful and wasted crores of rupees belonging to the people of Delhi”, she added.

She said their government will work to provide the most affordable healthcare and they will add all the medical suggestions to the Delhi budget. “We will work to ensure that people in Delhi receive the most affordable healthcare services. Healthcare centers will be opened for the elderly and women. Now, the Delhi budget will be presented, and all the suggestions we receive regarding healthcare will be included in the budget”, she concluded.

Delhi cabinet meeting to discuss ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’

The Delhi cabinet is set to meet on Saturday to discuss the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme that promises to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women residing in Delhi. This move is part of the BJP’s poll promises, aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections. The government is expected to announce the scheme today, coinciding with International Women’s Day celebrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the Delhi budget, which will be tabled between March 24 and 26. The budget session will begin on March 24, and the government plans to incorporate suggestions from all sections of society. Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the budget will prioritize Delhi’s development, dubbing it a ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget.

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is a significant initiative, providing financial assistance to eligible women. The scheme’s details, including eligibility criteria and registration processes, are expected to be announced soon.

“The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions,” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

