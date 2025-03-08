Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on International Women's Day interacted with the people that gathered to meet and greet her.

‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

'Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women', Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women's Day


Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on International Women’s Day interacted with the people that gathered to meet and greet her. People extended wishes to Delhi CM on International Women’s Day by giving plants and bouquets. She also attended a Women’s Day program at Fortis Hospital, Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta while addressing people at the event said, “We started the ‘Save the Daughter’ campaign, and today, we have reached the ‘Empower the Daughter’ campaign. We must focus on making daughters self-reliant. There should be no difference between sons and daughters. As a father figure, Modi Ji has given great respect to this daughter, and I am thankful for it. If we provide someone with good health, consider their life improved.”

By introducing the Ujjwala Yojana, Modi Ji has uplifted women

The Delhi chief minister also appreciated PM Modi for uplifting the women through the BJP government’s Ujjwala Yojana. “Today, with the double-engine government in Delhi, we are providing excellent healthcare services in all Delhi hospitals. Government hospitals should have good facilities so that people do not need to rush to private hospitals. Thousands of Jan Aushadhi Centers have been opened across India,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta also targeted the previous government and said they launched medical facilities which were not useful. “The previous government hastily launched projects that were not useful and wasted crores of rupees belonging to the people of Delhi”, she added.

She said their government will work to provide the most affordable healthcare and they will add all the medical suggestions to the Delhi budget. “We will work to ensure that people in Delhi receive the most affordable healthcare services. Healthcare centers will be opened for the elderly and women. Now, the Delhi budget will be presented, and all the suggestions we receive regarding healthcare will be included in the budget”, she concluded.

Delhi cabinet meeting to discuss ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’

The Delhi cabinet is set to meet on Saturday to discuss the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme that promises to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women residing in Delhi. This move is part of the BJP’s poll promises, aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections. The government is expected to announce the scheme today, coinciding with International Women’s Day celebrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the Delhi budget, which will be tabled between March 24 and 26. The budget session will begin on March 24, and the government plans to incorporate suggestions from all sections of society. Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the budget will prioritize Delhi’s development, dubbing it a ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget.

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is a significant initiative, providing financial assistance to eligible women. The scheme’s details, including eligibility criteria and registration processes, are expected to be announced soon.

“The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions,” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Major Setback For Delhi’s Healthcare’, Satyendar Jain On 250 Mohalla Clinics Shutting Down

 

Filed under

Ayushman Bharat Delhi Budget International Women's Day PM Modi Rekha Gupta Delhi CM | Latest News & Updates

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Vows To Stand With Women On International Women’s Day, Says They Are The Backbone Of Our Society

Rahul Gandhi Vows To Stand With Women On International Women’s Day, Says They Are The...

Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Denied Wheelchair By Air India 82-Year-Old Woman Falls And Ends Up In Hospital

Denied Wheelchair By Air India 82-Year-Old Woman Falls And Ends Up In Hospital

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid...

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime Record Exceeding Last Two Films

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”