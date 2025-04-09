‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi in Gujarat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing the central government of selling off national resources and weakening democratic institutions.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing the central government of selling off national resources and weakening democratic institutions. Speaking at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad — the first such event held in Gujarat in over 60 years — Kharge said the government’s actions were pushing the country into the hands of a few wealthy industrialists.

“Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away”

During his fiery address, Kharge claimed the Modi government was transferring control of vital national sectors to a select group of industrialist allies.

“Public assets are being sold off. Reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs are being undermined. If this continues, Modi ji will sell off the entire country and walk away,” Kharge declared.

He pointed to sectors like mining, airports, ports, and even the media, saying they were being handed over to private business tycoons. “Airports, ports, mining, media — everything is being handed over to industrialist friends. This is a threat to national security,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unemployment, Migration, and a Silent Prime Minister

Kharge also raised concerns about India’s growing unemployment crisis, particularly among the youth, which he said was forcing people to leave the country. He suggested that even those who had left were now facing troubling situations abroad, yet the Prime Minister was not addressing the issue.

“The rich are settling abroad. Youth who went overseas to escape unemployment are being chained and sent back. Yet, PM Modi remains silent,” Kharge said. “The ruling party repeatedly claims that India’s development only began after 2014.”

Targeting the EVM System and the Election Commission

Taking aim at India’s electoral process, Kharge alleged that the BJP had manipulated the electronic voting system to weaken the opposition. He claimed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system itself was being used as a tool to control election outcomes.

“There’s electoral fraud happening. Developed countries have returned to ballot papers, while only we are still using EVMs,” Kharge told party members.

“All this is a fraud. They are asking for proof, but I say this entire technique was created to defeat the opposition,” he said.

The Congress chief also expressed concern that no institution was safe under the current leadership — including the Election Commission. “No institution, including the Election Commission, is safe under Prime Minister Modi,” he said, accusing the government of weakening the pillars of democracy to secure political power.

Congress Tries to Reclaim Ground in Gujarat

The AICC session in Ahmedabad marks a significant political move by the Congress as it tries to revive its influence in Gujarat — a state that has long been a BJP stronghold and Modi’s home turf.

Kharge’s strong remarks come at a time when the opposition is rallying support ahead of upcoming elections. With this aggressive pitch, the Congress appears to be positioning itself as the party willing to call out what it sees as the central government’s failures.

While the BJP has not officially responded to Kharge’s speech, the comments have already sparked reactions across political circles and social media. Whether this attack helps Congress gain momentum remains to be seen, but it has certainly added fire to an already heated political season.

Also Read: Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women