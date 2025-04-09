Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi in Gujarat

‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi in Gujarat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing the central government of selling off national resources and weakening democratic institutions.

‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi in Gujarat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on PM Modi, accusing the central government of selling off national resources.


Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing the central government of selling off national resources and weakening democratic institutions. Speaking at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad — the first such event held in Gujarat in over 60 years — Kharge said the government’s actions were pushing the country into the hands of a few wealthy industrialists.

“Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away”

During his fiery address, Kharge claimed the Modi government was transferring control of vital national sectors to a select group of industrialist allies.

“Public assets are being sold off. Reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs are being undermined. If this continues, Modi ji will sell off the entire country and walk away,” Kharge declared.

He pointed to sectors like mining, airports, ports, and even the media, saying they were being handed over to private business tycoons. “Airports, ports, mining, media — everything is being handed over to industrialist friends. This is a threat to national security,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unemployment, Migration, and a Silent Prime Minister

Kharge also raised concerns about India’s growing unemployment crisis, particularly among the youth, which he said was forcing people to leave the country. He suggested that even those who had left were now facing troubling situations abroad, yet the Prime Minister was not addressing the issue.

“The rich are settling abroad. Youth who went overseas to escape unemployment are being chained and sent back. Yet, PM Modi remains silent,” Kharge said. “The ruling party repeatedly claims that India’s development only began after 2014.”

Targeting the EVM System and the Election Commission

Taking aim at India’s electoral process, Kharge alleged that the BJP had manipulated the electronic voting system to weaken the opposition. He claimed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system itself was being used as a tool to control election outcomes.

“There’s electoral fraud happening. Developed countries have returned to ballot papers, while only we are still using EVMs,” Kharge told party members.

“All this is a fraud. They are asking for proof, but I say this entire technique was created to defeat the opposition,” he said.

The Congress chief also expressed concern that no institution was safe under the current leadership — including the Election Commission. “No institution, including the Election Commission, is safe under Prime Minister Modi,” he said, accusing the government of weakening the pillars of democracy to secure political power.

Congress Tries to Reclaim Ground in Gujarat

The AICC session in Ahmedabad marks a significant political move by the Congress as it tries to revive its influence in Gujarat — a state that has long been a BJP stronghold and Modi’s home turf.

Kharge’s strong remarks come at a time when the opposition is rallying support ahead of upcoming elections. With this aggressive pitch, the Congress appears to be positioning itself as the party willing to call out what it sees as the central government’s failures.

While the BJP has not officially responded to Kharge’s speech, the comments have already sparked reactions across political circles and social media. Whether this attack helps Congress gain momentum remains to be seen, but it has certainly added fire to an already heated political season.

Also Read: Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women

Filed under

BJP congress Guajarat mallikarjun kharge PM Modi

newsx

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On...
newsx

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?
newsx

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France
Suchana Seth, the Bengalu

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed
In an emotional interview

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict |...
Congress President Mallik

‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On The Go—Here’s Why

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On...

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict |...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank