Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam and offered prayers. He wasn’t alone, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu joined him too!

The Kendra is a fascinating tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, complete with a meditation hall and stunning models of iconic forts.

Prayed at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam. Prayed for the well-being and good health of my fellow Indians. May everyone be happy and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/gUzqR7I2MB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2025

PM Modi Performs Pooja And Darshan At Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Earlier today, PM Modi performed pooja and participated in Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier today welcomed PM Modi to the state, where the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

In a post shared on X, CM Naidu said, “On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I warmly welcome our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, to our state.”

Blessed to have offered prayers at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam, alongside our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. This sacred temple is unique, as it is the only shrine in the country where a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth coexist… pic.twitter.com/MGMqzFGrqf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 16, 2025

PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs. 13,430 Crore In Andhra Pradesh

After this, PM Modi will then travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately Rs. 13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion, as stated in the release.

These projects span across key sectors, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas, reflecting the Government’s commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state.

It further mentioned that the Prime Minister will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. The unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same temple premises, making it one of its kind in the entire country.

PM Modi Visits Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra: A Tribute To A Warrior King Here’s what makes the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam a must-know historical landmark: Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall):

Features a central statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation.

At each corner of the hall are detailed models of four historic forts: Pratapgad Rajgad Raigad Shivneri

The Kendra was set up to commemorate Shivaji Maharaj’s visit to Srisailam in 1677 , a moment of deep spiritual and strategic importance.

The Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. This unique complex blends history, spirituality, and architectural tribute, making it a powerful symbol of India’s rich heritage.

(With Inputs From ANI)

