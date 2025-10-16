LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at iconic temples in Srisailam and launched development projects worth ₹13,430 crore. He also visited the Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, honouring the Maratha warrior’s spiritual legacy.

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 16, 2025 16:07:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers At Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam and offered prayers. He wasn’t alone, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu joined him too!

The Kendra is a fascinating tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, complete with a meditation hall and stunning models of iconic forts.

PM Modi Performs Pooja And Darshan At Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Earlier today, PM Modi performed pooja and participated in Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier today welcomed PM Modi to the state, where the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

In a post shared on X, CM Naidu said, “On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I warmly welcome our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, to our state.”

PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs. 13,430 Crore In Andhra Pradesh

After this, PM Modi will then travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately Rs. 13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion, as stated in the release.

These projects span across key sectors, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas, reflecting the Government’s commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state.

It further mentioned that the Prime Minister will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. The unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same temple premises, making it one of its kind in the entire country.

PM Modi Visits Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra: A Tribute To A Warrior King

Here’s what makes the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam a must-know historical landmark:

  • Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall):
    Features a central statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation.
  • Iconic Fort Models:
    At each corner of the hall are detailed models of four historic forts:
    • Pratapgad
    • Rajgad
    • Raigad
    • Shivneri
  • Historical Significance:
    The Kendra was set up to commemorate Shivaji Maharaj’s visit to Srisailam in 1677, a moment of deep spiritual and strategic importance.
  • Managed by:
    The Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

This unique complex blends history, spirituality, and architectural tribute, making it a powerful symbol of India’s rich heritage.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For….

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

Air India Crash: Pilot’s Father Urges Supreme Court For Independent, Court-Monitored Probe

India’s Deadly Missile System Deal With This Country That Donald Trump Is Unfriendly With, Proven In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Tears Up Neelam Giri’s Letter In Captaincy Task, Leaving Fans Shocked!

Fossil shares plunge 40% on extension of deadline for debt exchange offer

BNY's profit jumps on fee growth

Watch Video: Mumbai Man Pulls A 3 Idiots In Real Life, Helps Deliver A Baby At Railway Platform With Doctor On Call

Flipping sumo wrestlers get London tournament rolling

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Issues Big Warning, Asks iPhone Users Not To Download Comet App, Reason Is…

AI data centre boom spurs robot maker ABB's US sales

Stock market Today: Nifty Rockets Toward 25,600 As Sensex Soars 862 Points, Market Rally Keeps Rolling!

Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra
Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra
Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra
Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra
QUICK LINKS