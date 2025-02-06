Modi Slams Congress For Its ‘Hatred’ Towards Ambedkar, Accuses Party Of Political Compulsion

Prime Minister further criticized the party for now using the 'Jai Bhim' slogan out of political compulsion, accusing them of altering their stance for convenience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on Thursday during the Rajya Sabha debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address, sharply criticized the Congress party for its alleged “anger and hatred” towards Dr. BR Ambedkar, one of India’s most revered leaders and the architect of the Constitution. Modi stated that Congress’s animosity towards Ambedkar was well-documented, pointing to its efforts to defeat him in elections and its failure to bestow upon him the Bharat Ratna during its time in power.

“Congress Tried To Undermine Ambedkar’s Political Career”

Modi highlighted that Congress had attempted to thwart Ambedkar’s political career during the 1952 and 1954 elections due to a deep-rooted resentment towards his views. He accused the party of not recognizing Ambedkar’s contributions to the nation, emphasizing that they did not confer the Bharat Ratna on him despite his pivotal role in India’s history. “It is well documented how much anger Congress had towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. They did everything to defeat him in elections,” Modi remarked, adding that the Congress was now only raising the ‘Jai Bhim’ slogan due to political compulsion.

The Prime Minister also claimed that Congress’s current state was a result of its focus on undermining the progress of others rather than improving its own standing. Modi alleged that the party’s main agenda was to “limit others” and destabilize elected governments. “Congress destabilised the governments. Their motto remains, ‘Dusre ki lakeer chhoti karo’. This is why Congress’ condition is like this,” he said, adding that if the party had focused on self-improvement, it might have had a chance to return to power.

Warns Against Attempts To Spread Caste Division

Addressing concerns about societal divisions, Modi expressed his alarm at what he termed as the spreading of “caste poison” within the country. He pointed to the long-standing demand from OBC MPs across parties for constitutional status for the OBC panel, a demand that had been ignored by Congress. However, Modi noted that the current government had granted constitutional status to the panel, showcasing the administration’s commitment to social justice. The House later adopted the motion of thanks to the President’s address, with Modi reiterating his stance on the importance of unity and progress in India.

