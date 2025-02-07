Modi-Trump Talks To Focus On Trade And Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States from February 12 to 13 for his first meeting with President Donald Trump during the latter's second presidential term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States from February 12 to 13 for his first meeting with President Donald Trump during the latter’s second presidential term. Trade, investment, and security cooperation are expected to top the agenda. The visit comes amid calls from Trump for India to purchase more US-made military hardware and shift towards a fairer trading relationship.

Key Focus Areas

The visit is also significant against the backdrop of the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the US, which has sparked discussions in India. The Indian government sees this visit as an opportunity to engage the new US administration on several critical matters, including defence and security cooperation.

Before arriving in Washington, Modi will visit France from February 10 to 12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron. Upon his arrival in the US, he is expected to stay at Blair House, the US President’s official guest house. Meetings with key US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, have been confirmed. Efforts are underway to arrange a meeting with Elon Musk.

Symbolic Importance

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the importance of this visit, noting that it underscores the bipartisan support for the India-US partnership. Modi will be among the first world leaders to visit Washington after Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

“This shows the importance of the India-US partnership and reflects the bipartisan support this relationship enjoys in the US,” said Misri.

Trade and Investment Talks

Misri indicated that “intense discussions” on trade and investment are expected during the visit, along with defence and security cooperation. Modi will participate in bilateral talks with Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats. Business leaders and members of the Indian community will also have the opportunity to engage with Modi.

During Trump’s first term, Modi visited the US in 2017 and 2019, fostering close ties between the two leaders. Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his reelection in 2024.

“There has been a close rapport between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi dating back to Trump’s first term,” Misri noted, highlighting converging interests in trade, investment, technology, and counterterrorism.

Bilateral Challenges

The visit, however, comes amid unease over the deportation of 104 Indians from the US. Reports suggest many deportees were shackled during the 40-hour flight, prompting concerns back home.

On Trump’s controversial comments regarding using the US military to take over the Gaza Strip and develop it as the “Riviera of the Middle East,” Misri reiterated India’s consistent position on the matter, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution and humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

The visit is expected to give “further direction and impetus to this very important partnership,” Misri concluded. A joint statement is anticipated at the end of the visit.

