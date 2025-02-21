ModiJhootaHai Trends On X: Why Has AAP Called PM Modi A Liar?

On her very first day as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta faced intense criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, took to social media to call out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its newly elected leader for failing to deliver on promises made during the election campaign.

AAP leaders accused Gupta of incompetency, claiming that the BJP had misled the people of Delhi with false assurances. The criticism quickly gained traction, sparking a heated political debate.

Social Media Outrage and the #ModiJhootaHai Trend

The backlash against Rekha Gupta was not limited to her alone. AAP leaders and supporters also took direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Using the hashtag #ModiJhootaHai (Modi is a liar), they alleged that even his own party’s Chief Minister had exposed his false promises.

Reena Gupta, an AAP leader, tweeted: “In the first cabinet meeting itself, Rekha Gupta broke the promise of passing the ₹2,500/month scheme by the BJP.”

During a press conference, AAP leader Atishi criticized the BJP, stating: “Mr. Modi, the women of Delhi are asking—when will Rs 2,500 be credited to their accounts?” She further added: “On the very first day of her tenure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Ji has told Modi Ji and Nadda Ji that it is my government in Delhi. Who are you people to tell me the agenda?”

Atishi went on to accuse the Prime Minister of betraying Delhi’s women: “Narendra Modi means betrayal. Modi’s ‘guarantee’ of giving Rs. 2,500/month to women in his first cabinet turned out to be false.”

AAP Demands Apology and Fulfillment of Promises

AAP leaders continued their attack, demanding that the BJP and Modi apologize to the women of Delhi for allegedly deceiving them. The party released multiple statements, including:

“Mr. Modi, apologize to the mothers and sisters of Delhi for lying about giving Rs 2,500/month.”

“Before the elections, BJP releases a resolution letter; after the elections, it becomes a ‘Jumla’ letter.”

“BJP has cheated women by not passing the ₹2,500/month scheme. We will force BJP to fulfill each of their promises in the House.”

“All the women of Delhi are asking the same question—‘When will Rs 2,500 arrive?’”

Public Reactions and Online Criticism

The debate, thus, took a wider and larger form as even social media users became part of the hotly contested argument. Many of them bashed the newly elected Chief Minister for not performing to curtail the BJP’s assurances. “When the intentions of the government are not right, then their guarantees have no value-this she proved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji,” read one user.

This gave others the opportunity to take a direct hit at PM Modi’s connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with some going to the extent of mentioning the organization as a “terrorist group.”

As her tenure has begun under the compulsion of various eyebrows, the coming days will make it clear as to how her party, the BJP, would answer to this pressure. AAP has taken a public stance that they would not allow the BJP any escape route from accountability, on behalf of the women of Delhi, in their expectant await of answers regarding the promised financial assistance .