Saturday, February 8, 2025
'Modiji Iss Janam Mein Aap Hume Nahi Hara Sakte': Why Is Arvind Kejriwal's Old Video Resurfacing

In a dramatic political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved what Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal once claimed was impossible—defeating AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections. This victory marks BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats.

In a dramatic political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved what AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal once claimed was impossible


In a dramatic political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved what Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal once claimed was impossible—defeating AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections. This victory marks BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats.

Viral Video Highlights Kejriwal’s Past Statement

A video clip of Kejriwal from a past rally has been circulating widely on social media. In the clip, he boldly stated, “Modi ji iss janam mein aap hume nahi hara sakte” (Modi ji, you cannot defeat us in this lifetime). However, as the election results poured in, his words took on an ironic twist, given AAP’s decisive loss.

AAP’s Downfall and Kejriwal’s Personal Setback

AAP’s hopes of securing a third consecutive term were shattered with this defeat. Adding to the party’s woes, Arvind Kejriwal himself lost his stronghold in the New Delhi constituency, a seat he had won three times before. The loss serves as a major personal and political setback for the AAP leader.

While the BJP headquarters witnessed jubilant celebrations, the mood at AAP’s office was somber. The defeat was especially bitter for AAP veterans, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who conceded defeat in Jangpura.

Congress Left as a Mere Spectator

The Congress party, which once ruled Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, failed to secure even a single seat, highlighting its declining influence in the capital. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra acknowledged the people’s demand for change.

Priyanka Gandhi on the Public’s Demand for Change

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that during pre-election gatherings, it was evident that Delhi residents were unhappy with the current state of affairs and wanted a shift in governance.

“They were fed up with the way things were and they wanted change. I suppose they voted for change. My congratulations to all those who have won,” she said.

She further added, “For the rest of us, it just means we have to work harder, stay there, be on the ground and be responsive to the people’s issues.”

Who Will Be the Chief Minister?

With BJP securing well above the required majority of 36 seats, speculation is mounting about who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi. However, BJP leaders have so far remained tight-lipped regarding their final decision. As the political landscape in Delhi undergoes a major transformation, all eyes are now on the BJP’s leadership choice for the state.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

