Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mohali Court Clears Polygraph Tests For 6 Cops In Lawrence Bishnoi Interview Case

Mohali Court Clears Polygraph Tests For 6 Cops In Lawrence Bishnoi Interview Case

The polygraph tests aim to clarify how a camera, a journalist, and questions reached Bishnoi, who was in custody. The investigation is seen as critical amid allegations of possible collusion within the police department.

Mohali Court Clears Polygraph Tests For 6 Cops In Lawrence Bishnoi Interview Case

Lawrence Bishnoi


In a fresh development in the Lawrence Bishnoi interview controversy, a Mohali court has permitted polygraph tests for six police officers linked to the case.

The officers, including one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and five constables, were stationed at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Mohali, when the interview of the jailed gangster was recorded.

The Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the matter, sought court approval for the polygraph tests to uncover the truth behind the incident.

The court, citing Supreme Court guidelines, noted that such tests require the consent of the individuals involved. Sources confirmed that all six officers provided written consent, leading to the court’s approval.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case gained attention in September 2022 after two video interviews of Bishnoi–one recorded at the Kharar CIA office in Mohali and another in Rajasthan–surfaced.

Controversial interviews

The interviews, aired on a television channel in March 2023, triggered widespread controversy and raised questions about internal lapses within the police.

The polygraph tests aim to clarify how a camera, a journalist, and questions reached Bishnoi, who was in custody. The investigation is seen as critical amid allegations of possible collusion within the police department.

The outcome of the tests is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the trajectory of the case, which has put the Punjab Police’s credibility under scrutiny.

Earlier this year, on January 2, the Punjab Government dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gursher Singh Sandhu for allegedly facilitating the recording of an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a TV Channel while he was in the custody of the CIA Kharar.

The dismissal order was issued by Gurkirat Karpal Singh, Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs.

The government invoked Article 311 of the Constitution to dismiss the DSP who has been under suspension since October 25, 2024.

The order noted that the SIT constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has concluded that Sandhu, “facilitated the recording of an interview of Lawrence Bishnoi by a TV Channel, while he was in the custody of the CIA, Kharar”.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Is Ricky Rai? Son of Ex-Don Muthappa Rai Shot In Karnataka

Filed under

Lawrence Bishnoi Mohali Court

newsx

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat
newsx

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...
newsx

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film
newsx

Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Accuse Adiala Jail Of Defying Court Orders, File Contempt Petitions
US Issues Travel Warning

US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: ‘Do Not Travel’ To Bangladesh’s Hill Tracts, Now...
Popular Malayalam actor S

Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested Under NDPS Act Following Viral Hotel Escape In Kochi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Slams RCB’s Slow Learning Curve After PBKS Defeat

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion To Reach Key Deal

Iran-US Nuclear Talks in Rome: All You Need To Know About Second Round Of Discussion...

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Accuse Adiala Jail Of Defying Court Orders, File Contempt Petitions

Imran Khan’s Sisters, PTI Leaders Accuse Adiala Jail Of Defying Court Orders, File Contempt Petitions

US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: ‘Do Not Travel’ To Bangladesh’s Hill Tracts, Now Under Total Lockdown

US Issues Travel Warning Amid Political Chaos: ‘Do Not Travel’ To Bangladesh’s Hill Tracts, Now...

Entertainment

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave