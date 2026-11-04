Mohammad Shami’s Brother Mohammad Kaif Gets Protection From Arrest, Woman Alleges Relationship On Marriage Promise, What Did Allahabad HC Find In Her Statements?

Allahabad High Court has extended interim protection from arrest to Ranji cricket player Mohammad Kaif, brother of Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, in the case of sexual relations made on the false promise of marriage. The order was issued by a division bench comprising Justices Rajnish Kumar and Zafeer Ahmad on October 24. The court ordered that Kaif would not be arrested until the next hearing if he assisted in the investigation.

The FIR was registered at Lucknow’s Ashiyana Police Station under Sections 69 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kaif had approached the High Court challenging the case.

How Did Mohammad Kaif Meet The Woman?

According to the complaint, the woman first came in contact with Kaif through Instagram in 2020. Their acquaintance allegedly developed into a relationship. She claimed that Kaif expressed his intention to marry her in August 2023. The woman also said she had informed him about her previous marriage and her son. However, he allegedly assured her that these would not affect their marriage.

The complainant alleged that Kaif established sexual relations with her at different locations, including Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, on repeated assurances of marriage. She further claimed that she left her cabin crew job after receiving assurances that they would get married.

Woman Alleges Kaif Kept Postponing Marriage

According to the complaint, Kaif repeatedly postponed their marriage. He had allegedly indicated that they would marry after the IPL auction in December 2025. However, the woman claimed that he later started distancing himself and stopped responding to her calls.

She reportedly raised the allegations during a social media podcast on April 29, 2026. The FIR was subsequently registered in September.

State Points Out Contradictions In Woman’s Statements

During the hearing, the State’s counsel informed the court about contradictions in the complainant’s statements recorded during the investigation. The Additional Government Advocate (AGA) specifically pointed out an alleged incident at Hotel Hyatt in Lucknow. According to the State, the incident was mentioned in her statement under Section 183 BNSS but did not appear in the FIR or her statement under Section 180 BNSS.

The State also informed the court that the investigating officer had recommended transferring the FIR to Delhi, as the principal allegations related to the national capital. The recommendation was pending before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow.

What Did Mohammad Kaif’s Lawyer Tell The Court?

Appearing for Kaif, advocate Nadeem Murtaza argued that the FIR was based on a “wrong and concocted story”. His counsel denied that Kaif had ever promised to marry the complainant. He also argued that the allegations were raised through a podcast before the FIR was registered to damage his reputation.

However, the complainant’s counsel opposed the petition, arguing that the FIR disclosed a cognizable offence under Section 69 BNS. After considering the submissions, the High Court ordered, “Till the next date of listing, the petitioner shall not be arrested in pursuance of the impugned FIR, however, he shall cooperate in the investigation”. The court also allowed Kaif’s counsel to file a rejoinder affidavit. The matter was scheduled for its next hearing on November 4, 2026.