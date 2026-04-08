Rahul Gandhi, expressed his profound sadness on Wednesday at the death of Mohsina Kidwai, a former Union minister and seasoned Congress activist, at the age of 94 from age-related illnesses. He expressed his sympathies to her family and friends and hailed her as a senior and devoted leader whose life of public service and honourable political accomplishments inspired generations of women. “The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking,” the Congress leader wrote in a post on X. Her entire life has been a model of public service, and she was a very senior and devoted leader of the Congress Party.

Who Was Mohsina Kidwai? Veteran Congress Leader And Former Union Minister Passes Away At 94

“With her simplicity, gentleness, and dignified political success, she inspired several generations of women in the country. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters,” the post read. Kidwai held key portfolios during the Rajiv Gandhi administration and served as a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at different times. She had also been a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party’s Central Election Committee in earlier years. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Kidwai, praising her as a trailblazer, former UP PCC president, and a figure of courage, dedication, and compassion, while expressing condolences to her family on the loss.

Various Congress Members Pay Their Tribute To Mohsina Kidwai

“We will miss Mohsina Kidwai ji’s wisdom and guidance. She was a trailblazer of her time. As one of the few women PCC presidents of UP, she travelled to every corner of the state and built lasting relationships with Congress workers across the districts. Her courage, ideological commitment and patriotism were unquestioned. She was also a kind-hearted and compassionate person who lived a life of great dignity. My deepest condolences to her family. May they have the strength to bear this loss with courage,” she wrote in a post on X. Further, Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed profound grief over the passing of Kidwai, hailing her as a towering figure of loyalty, dedication, and selfless service whose wisdom, simplicity, and guidance nurtured generations.

He also described her loss as the end of an era of integrity and commitment. “Today, with a deeply heavy heart, I express profound grief on the passing of Mohsina Kidwai ji, a towering personality whose life stood as a shining testament to unwavering loyalty, dedication, and selfless service to the Congress party and the nation. Her journey was not just political; it was a lifelong mission rooted in values, sacrifice, and an unshakeable belief in the ideals of the Congress. Through every phase of her life, she stood firm with grace and courage, never seeking recognition, yet earning the highest respect through her quiet strength and tireless commitment,” he said.

She was more than just a mentor to many employees and executives; she was a mother figure. Generations were raised by her dignity, simplicity, and knowledge. Her presence gave strength, and her words carried the depth of experience blended with compassion. In addition to losing a top leader, her death marks the end of a period characterised by honesty, loyalty, and integrity. Such legacies last forever, and such lives are uncommon. I am personally humbled to have seen her commitment and to have been inspired by her incredible path. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever, and her principles will continue to direct us. Azharuddin prayed, “May the Almighty grant her eternal peace and give strength to all who mourn this irreversible loss.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

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