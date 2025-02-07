Money Laundering Case: Lakshay Vij Withdraws Bail Plea From Delhi High Court

Lakshay Vij, accused in a money laundering case tied to transnational cyber fraud, has withdrawn his bail plea from the Delhi High Court.

Lakshay Vij, accused in a money laundering case tied to transnational cyber fraud, has withdrawn his bail plea from the Delhi High Court. On Friday, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani allowed Vij’s counsel to withdraw the plea, granting him liberty to approach the trial court instead.

Serious Allegations of Financial Crimes

Vij, currently out on medical bail, faces allegations of operating fake bank accounts to facilitate a Rs 500 crore cyber fraud. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed his bail request, citing his key role in the scam and the risk of him fleeing the country.

Previously, in November 2024, the Rouse Avenue court had rejected his bail, emphasizing his involvement in floating bank accounts under fake identities. The ED had filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) detailing how hundreds of crores were funneled through dummy accounts within a year.

Court’s Observations on Vij’s Role

The Special Judge Rao, in the November 18 order, pointed to WhatsApp chats and witness statements linking Vij to the creation of fake bank accounts and money laundering through USDT transactions.

“There is much more to the present matter than what meets the eye,” the judge remarked, highlighting Vij’s extensive involvement in the scam.

Additionally, the court noted Vij’s connections to online betting platforms, including Mahadev Betting App, and his role in promoting them through Instagram influencers.

Flight Risk and Security Concerns

The court denied bail, emphasizing that Vij posed a serious flight risk and could influence witnesses. The ED raised concerns about his past travels to Dubai and his entry into India via Nepal to evade authorities.

“With such allegations, it cannot be said at this stage that he is not likely to commit any offense while on bail,” the court stated.

The court further observed that an existing Lookout Circular (LOC) might not be enough to prevent Vij from escaping the country. It cited the case of Karan Chugh, another accused mastermind, who is already absconding, warning that Vij’s release could further derail the investigation.

Connection to Lisa Roth Fraud Case

Vij’s case is linked to the hacking of Lisa Roth’s laptop, which resulted in a $400,000 fraud. The ED alleged that Vij played a key role in laundering the stolen funds through fake bank accounts and cryptocurrency transactions.

With the trial still pending, Vij’s withdrawal of his bail plea suggests he may reconsider his legal strategy in the face of mounting evidence against him.

