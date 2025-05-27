Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

IMD stated that meteorological conditions remain favourable for further advance into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of the Bay of Bengal in the next 2-3 days.

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India


According to IMD’s regional outlook, Central and South Peninsular India will likely receive above-normal rainfall, exceeding 106% of the LPA. Northwest India is expected to see normal rainfall, ranging from 92% to 108% of the LPA. In contrast, Northeast India may experience below-normal rainfall, falling under 94% of the LPA. “During June to September 2025, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and East India and many areas of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is very likely,” IMD said.

June 2025 Monsoon Rainfall Also Predicted Above Normal

IMD has forecast that average rainfall across India for June 2025 is also likely to be above normal, at over 108% of the LPA. “During June 2025, normal to above normal monthly rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country, except some southern parts of peninsular India and parts of Northwest and Northeast India, where below normal rainfall is likely,” the IMD said. The department confirmed that it would release its forecast for July rainfall in the last week of June. IMD noted that rainfall since March has been 28.3% above average at 155 mm.

Monsoon Arrives Early, Advances Rapidly Across Indian Subcontinent

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than the usual onset date of June 1. This marks the earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. IMD stated that meteorological conditions remain favourable for further advance into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of the Bay of Bengal in the next 2-3 days. In 2024, India recorded 108% of LPA rainfall at 934.8 mm. IMD noted that its forecasts for monsoon onset over Kerala since 2005 were accurate, except in 2015.

(With Input From ANI)

monsoon monsoon 2025 monsoon advance forecast

