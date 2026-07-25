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Home > India News > Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters

Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters

Severe monsoon weather unleashes widespread devastation, with Assam flood deaths rising to 61 and over 7 lakh people affected. IMD issues heavy rainfall red alerts across multiple states, including flash flood warnings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 18:38 IST

Monsoon fury has gripped several states as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a widespread rainfall warning across large parts of the country over the next few days. From Assam to Gujarat, flash floods have triggered landslides, blocked roads, and caused severe weather disruptions. In Assam, the flood situation remains critical, with over 60 people dead and more than 7 lakh people affected across the state.

Monsoon Latest Update: 61 Dead in Assam Floods

According to official reports, at least 61 people have died and over 7.21 lakh have been affected across multiple districts in the state. Officials stated that several people remain missing, and the death toll is expected to rise. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reassured citizens that the government stands by the flood victims and will provide all possible assistance. A central government team is set to visit the state to assess the flood damage.  

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Monsoon Latest News: IMD Forecasts Widespread Rainfall Across States

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Goa in the coming days. Gujarat has been placed on red alert due to forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy isolated rainfall. Additionally, regions including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Delhi are expected to witness heavy downpours.

Monsoon Update: Flash Floods Expected in Jammu and Kashmir

Continuous rains in Kashmir have increased water levels in the Jhelum River, with several areas nearing the danger mark. While flood control authorities have ruled out an immediate severe flood threat, they warned that further water level increases could trigger significant flooding. The department is monitoring the situation round the clock at key checkpoints along the Jhelum. Earlier this week, floodwaters damaged a municipal shopping complex in Beerwah after the Sukhnag Nallah overflowed. Meanwhile, a cloudburst in Uri triggered a flash flood in the Bihama Nallah, carrying boulders and debris, though no loss of life or property was reported.  

Also Read: From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

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Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters
Tags: Assam flood update death tollGujarat red alert rainJammu and Kashmir flash flood warningMonsoon news IMD alert

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Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters

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Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters
Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters
Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters
Monsoon Latest Update: Assam Floods Claim 61 Lives; Multi-State Warning Issued as J&K Prepares For Rising Waters

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