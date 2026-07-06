LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

Monsoon Mayhem: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link faces its first monsoon challenge after a landslide and road damage. Here's why the route is vulnerable.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered a landslide in Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link (Photo: ANI)
Heavy monsoon rains triggered a landslide in Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 15:53 IST

The first heavy rainfall and the newly opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link have shut down due to a landslide and exposed damage on parts of the road surface. The incident has raised questions about how India’s newest mountain expressway will perform under the harsh weather conditions of the Western Ghats.
 
After the heavy rainfall, rocks, mud and debris slid onto the Mumbai-bound carriageway close to the exit of Tunnel 2. Due to this, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has taken precautionary measures and has temporarily diverted traffic while clearing the affected area.
 
At the same time, pothole-like defects appeared on sections of the newly laid pavement. Authorities have ordered immediate repairs and launched inspections to determine whether the issue is limited to the road surface or indicates deeper construction concerns. Despite multiple setbacks, the officials have stated that the expressway remains structurally safe. 
 

What Is the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link?

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link was made with a budget of Rs 6,695 crore. It was developed to bypass the accident-prone Khandala Ghat stretch, one of the most difficult sections on the existing expressway.
 
The project includes an 8.9-kilometre twin tunnel, which makes it one of India’s longest road tunnels, together with another 1.68-kilometre tunnel,  a cable-stayed bridge and several viaducts. This expressway was expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune by around 30 minutes to improve the safety of the motorists.
 
However, the route cuts directly through the Sahyadri range, which is also known as the Western Ghats. In this region, the annual rainfall ranges from 3,000 to 6,000 millimetres. The region has long been known for frequent landslides during the southwest monsoon. 
 

Why Is This Stretch More Vulnerable?

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was different from the older expressway as it follows the natural contours of the hills; the Missing Link passes steep mountain slopes and tunnels carved into the rock. This area is made up of Deccan Trap basalt, which is developed with a volcanic rock formation with natural fractures, weathered layers and weak clay deposits. These geological features become more unstable during prolonged rainfall. 
 
As rainwater seeps into cracks in the rock, pressure builds within the slopes, reducing their strength and increasing the risk of landslides and rockfalls. This makes tunnel entrances and nearby cut slopes particularly vulnerable during heavy rain.
 
According to the experts, the recent landslide occurred outside the tunnel itself, which suggests that the tunnel structure remains unaffected. Rather, the failure appears to be linked to slope stability near the funnel portal, where the tunnel meets the open roadway.
 

Drainage Systems Under Pressure

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is equipped with extensive drainage infrastructure, including hillside drains, cross-drainage channels and tunnel drainage systems designed to safely carry away rainwater. However, these systems can face significant pressure during exceptionally heavy rain. If water channels become blocked by debris and rainfall exceeds their capacity, runoff can erode slopes and weaken surrounding ground.
 
The first monsoon season is therefore providing engineers with valuable real-world data on how effectively these drainage and slope protection systems perform under extreme conditions. 
 

Surface Damage Also Being Investigated

Apart from the landslide, road surface defects have become another area of concern. MSRDC has instructed contractors to repair the damaged sections immediately while investigating the cause. Engineers will examine whether the defects are confined to the pavement surface or whether they point to issues involving construction materials, drainage performance or workmanship. At this stage, officials have not indicated that the damage affects the overall structural integrity of the expressway.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?
Tags: imdMonsoon rainMumbai RainMumbai rain landslideMumbai-Pune Expressway missing link

RELATED News

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

Who Is Hafiz Saeed? LeT Chief Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record

Jatin Batra founded DesigningBrain.com Strengthens Brand Visibility at WebFair 25th Edition as PR Partner

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Organised its 99th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai

MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom

LATEST NEWS

Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say In Instagram Live After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5?

Sourav Ganguly Birthday Surprise? Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story’ First Look Likely on July 8

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

Ara Juvenile Home Under Scrutiny After Teen Girl’s Mysterious Death, Family Demands Justice

Who Is Gaurav Srivastava? How Indian-Origin Man Posed As CIA Agent To Win Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Defence Deals

Why Has StanChart Closed 20 India Branches? What It Means For Customers And Wealth Push

Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method

MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom

Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?
Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?
Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?
Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

QUICK LINKS