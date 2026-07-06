Monsoon Mayhem: Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s ‘Missing Link’ Is Prone To Landslides?

The first heavy rainfall and the newly opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link have shut down due to a landslide and exposed damage on parts of the road surface. The incident has raised questions about how India’s newest mountain expressway will perform under the harsh weather conditions of the Western Ghats.

After the heavy rainfall, rocks, mud and debris slid onto the Mumbai-bound carriageway close to the exit of Tunnel 2. Due to this, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has taken precautionary measures and has temporarily diverted traffic while clearing the affected area.

At the same time, pothole-like defects appeared on sections of the newly laid pavement. Authorities have ordered immediate repairs and launched inspections to determine whether the issue is limited to the road surface or indicates deeper construction concerns. Despite multiple setbacks, the officials have stated that the expressway remains structurally safe.

What Is the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link?

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link was made with a budget of Rs 6,695 crore. It was developed to bypass the accident-prone Khandala Ghat stretch, one of the most difficult sections on the existing expressway.

The project includes an 8.9-kilometre twin tunnel, which makes it one of India’s longest road tunnels, together with another 1.68-kilometre tunnel, a cable-stayed bridge and several viaducts. This expressway was expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune by around 30 minutes to improve the safety of the motorists.

However, the route cuts directly through the Sahyadri range, which is also known as the Western Ghats. In this region, the annual rainfall ranges from 3,000 to 6,000 millimetres. The region has long been known for frequent landslides during the southwest monsoon.

Why Is This Stretch More Vulnerable?

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was different from the older expressway as it follows the natural contours of the hills; the Missing Link passes steep mountain slopes and tunnels carved into the rock. This area is made up of Deccan Trap basalt, which is developed with a volcanic rock formation with natural fractures, weathered layers and weak clay deposits. These geological features become more unstable during prolonged rainfall.

As rainwater seeps into cracks in the rock, pressure builds within the slopes, reducing their strength and increasing the risk of landslides and rockfalls. This makes tunnel entrances and nearby cut slopes particularly vulnerable during heavy rain.

According to the experts, the recent landslide occurred outside the tunnel itself, which suggests that the tunnel structure remains unaffected. Rather, the failure appears to be linked to slope stability near the funnel portal, where the tunnel meets the open roadway.

Drainage Systems Under Pressure

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is equipped with extensive drainage infrastructure, including hillside drains, cross-drainage channels and tunnel drainage systems designed to safely carry away rainwater. However, these systems can face significant pressure during exceptionally heavy rain. If water channels become blocked by debris and rainfall exceeds their capacity, runoff can erode slopes and weaken surrounding ground.

The first monsoon season is therefore providing engineers with valuable real-world data on how effectively these drainage and slope protection systems perform under extreme conditions.

Surface Damage Also Being Investigated